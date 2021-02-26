Jacqueline Fernandez drops sunkissed pic from Bachchan Pandey set, DJ Snake thinks she is a 'queen'

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a stunning picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. The actor is currently in Jaisalmer, shooting for the Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon film.

The picture shows Jacqueline shielding her face and eyes from the bright sun. She has a smile on her face and has no makeup on. She appears to be wearing a bathrobe. Sharing it, she wrote: "@harjeetsphotography on #bachanpandey @akshaykumar @kritisanon @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala my favs!!!!"

DJ Snake commented on the post.

Reacting to the picture, a number of her fans dropped appreciative emojis. Also reacting was internationally known music star, DJ Snake. He left a crown emoji in the comments.

Jacqueline joined the sets of the film earlier this month. Sharing a post she had written: "The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji. Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?"

It appears, photographer Harjeet often clicks the leading ladies of the film. Some time ago, Kriti had shared a gorgeous picture of hers, clicked by him.

Bachchan Pandey is reportedly about a a gangster, played by Akshay Kumar, who aspires to be an actor, and a journalist, played by Kriti, who nurses a secret desire to become a director.

The film's shoot has been going on in Jaisalmer since early January. Both Kriti and Arshad Warsi have wrapped up their portions of the film. Both had shared posts making the announcement.

Jacqueline is part of another comic caper; Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Since last October, the film's team has shot the film in places such as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.