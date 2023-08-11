When Jacqueline Fernandez said it bothered her to be compared to Mallika Sherawat: 'I am not trying to be a sex bomb'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her 38th birthday on August 11. In a 2011 interview with Rediff, Jacqueline, who made her acting debut with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin (2009), was asked about the comparisons between her and Mallika Sherawat, and if they bother her. After Murder 2, Jacqueline Fernandez's breakthrough role in the 2011 psychological thriller was compared to Mallika Sherawat, who made headlines for starring with Emraan Hashmi in Murder (2004). Also read: When Priyanka Chopra said she was ‘extremely offended' by Mallika Sherawat’s comment

Jacqueline on Mallika Sherawat

Jacqueline Fernandez, who celebrates 38th birthday on Friday, reflected on comparisons to Mallika Sherawat in an interview.

Jacqueline had told Rediff, "It bothers me when my role (in Murder 2) is getting compared to her (Mallika Sherawat). The stories are not the same and it doesn't make any sense to make any comparisons. On a personal level I don't have any complaints when people compare me to her. For me, Mallika Sherawat is someone who is so real and is unafraid to be herself. She speaks her mind and in an industry which is quite fake, she is someone who is completely different. She needs to be applauded for where she is today."

Jacqueline on not trying to become a sex bomb

In the same interview, Jacqueline was asked if she was 'trying to replace' Mallika Sherawat and become the 'next sex bomb of the industry'. To which, Jacqueline had replied, "I don't want to replace her. I am not trying to be a sex bomb or the next sexy actress on the block. I am trying to be versatile and it will reflect in the movies I'm doing or will do in future."

When asked if she had any inhibitions before portraying 'such a bold character' in Murder 2, Jacqueline had said 'actresses cannot have any inhibitions while portraying bold characters'. She had also said that 'a sensuous or a steamy scene can be done very aesthetically or in a way that titillates the audience'.

Jacqueline's projects

The actor has worked in films such as Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Vikrant Rona (2022), Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017). Earlier this year, Jacqueline had attended a dinner party with her Tell It Like a Woman team, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Tell It Like a Woman is an anthology directed by Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke. It is an Italian-American production. It officially marked Jacqueline's Hollywood debut. She was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus (2022).

