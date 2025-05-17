Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her mother's death: ‘What could I have done more?'

Jacqueline Fernandez made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where she was also an honouree at the women in cinema event in association with the Red Sea Film Foundation. The actor opened up about facing a personal loss in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, talking about her mother Kim Fernandez's death for the first time. The actor's mother died in a Mumbai hospital on April 5, her team had confirmed. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez delighted to be an honouree at women in cinema initiative at Cannes Film Festival. See pics) Jacqueline Fernandez said that she is yet to process the fact that her mother is no longer with her.

What Jacqueline said

When asked about her mother's death, Jacqueline said, “I was lucky that I was able to spend the last few months with her. One always feels, ‘I wish I did more.’ ‘What could I have done more?’ And it really, really takes a lot of time to come to terms with it. I don't think I have come to terms with it.”

‘I was so scared to tell them that acting was my true calling’

She went on to add, “I look at it from the point of what she would have wanted… She was always my biggest cheerleader. We come from such a simple household where it was absurd to see that anyone would go into acting. I was so scared to tell them that acting was my true calling. That this is something that I really wanted to do ever since I was a kid. I only told them around like 18-19 that I feel like getting into this. There was no hesitation, and there never was. Whatever we go through as actors in the industry, our parents also go through it. Everything is out there. What I admire is it takes so much for parents to support you through everything. She was always so proud and she would only want me to keep striving.”

Jacqueline was born in Manama, Bahrain and was raised in a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, whereas her father Elroy Fernandez, is from Sri Lanka.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in Housefull 5.