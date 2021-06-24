Jacqueline Fernandez shares pole dancing video: 'Been three years since I've been on a pole'

Jacqueline Fernandez is missing pole dance and has shared videos from her dance practice on her Instagram page. She returned to pole dancing after three years.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez posted videos in which she can be seen practising her moves on a pole as a trainer guides her through the process. The first video showed Jacqueline starting with the practice. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "It's been three years since I've been on a pole."

Jacqueline is seen with her friend, celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi in the videos. In the next few videos, Jacqueline is seen acing her moves as her partner quits mid-way. The trainer also goes, "Oooh! Man!"

Jacqueline Fernandez practices pole dancing.

Earlier, Jacqueline had also posted pictures from her time with friends. They went to a Mumbai eatery and the actor shared pictures of their food.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures from her outing with friends.

Earlier this week, the actor had posted a picture of herself with a simple caption which read, "It’s time to dance."

Jacqueline has done pole dancing in many of her songs, including Chandralekha (for A Gentleman, opposite Sidharth Malhotra) and Heeriye (for Race 3, opposite Salman Khan).

Watch Jacqueline in Race 3 song:

The actor was most recently seen in Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. The movie also featured Manoj Bajpayee and was critically panned.

Jacqueline will reunite with Salman Khan for the sequel to their 2014 hit, Kick. Titled Kick 2, the film has been written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who turned director for the first film.

She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Jacqueline has two films opposite Akshay Kumar in her kitty - Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan.