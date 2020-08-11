Jacqueline Fernandez gets Kick 2 as birthday gift, will reunite with Salman Khan in film

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:37 IST

Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the female lead of his film Kick 2. Jacqueline Fernandez, who also starred in the 2014 movie, will reunite with Salman Khan for the sequel as well.

The official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandsons made the announcement on Tuesday, which also marked Jacqueline’s 35th birthday. “Too Much Fun @Asli_Jacqueline’s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am. @WardaNadiadwala Thank you for the BIG News Smiling face with 3 heartsStar-struck #NGEFamily can’t wait to see @BeingSalmanKhan& Jacqueline start #Kick-in soon!,” the tweet read.

Too Much Fun 😎 on @Asli_Jacqueline’s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am. @WardaNadiadwala Thank you for the BIG News 🥰🤩 #NGEFamily can't wait to see @BeingSalmanKhan & Jacqueline start #Kick-in soon!🤩 pic.twitter.com/6BQ2WbpvxS — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) August 11, 2020

Kick was an action film in which Salman played a masked thief called Devi Lal Singh (Devil), who is always looking for a ‘kick’ in his life. Jacqueline played a psychiatrist in the film which also starred Randeep Hooda. .

For Jacqueline’s birthday, Salman, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, among many others extended sweet wishes. Salman shared a picture with Jacqueline and wrote, “Happy bday Jacky . . Wish u all d happiness @jacquelinef143.”

Madhuri reminisced a memory with Fernandez and shared a picture on Twitter. Along with the snap, the Devdas actor wrote, “Happiest birthday wishes to the cutest @Asli_JacquelineMay you keep winning everyone’s hearts with your vivacious energy. Big hug and lots of love.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to family: ‘A new life has begun’, see pic

By posting a glamorous picture of the Race 3 actor, Anushka extended birthday wishes to Fernandez on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine, wishing you love, peace and clarity always.”

Varun shared an adorable throwback picture with her on the Instagram story to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, Varun is seen holding Jacqueline in his arms. Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the birthday girl on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @Asli_Jacqueline! May you always keep smiling like this! Wishing you all the happiness, health & success!!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more