Jacqueline Fernandez tries water beauty therapy, watch her pet cat's reaction

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute video clip showing her pet cat Yoda's reaction when she placed ice cubes in front of him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Jacqueline has two pet cats - Yoda and Miu Miu.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez posted a video on her Instagram Stories as she tried her hand at ice water therapy for her face. The video also showed how her pet cat Yoda reacted to the ice cubes.

In the video, Jacqueline is seen dipping her face in a bowl with water and ice. Her pet cat Yoda observes the actor. Soon, Jacqueline places two ice cubes in front of Yoda, who looks at them and doesn't seem interested. She captioned the video: "Icing with Yoda in the morning."

Jacqueline has begun work on her next film, Ram Setu, where she will star with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The team visited Ayodhya and took part in a puja before the commencement of the shoot.

Jacqueline Fernandez has begun work on Ram Setu.
Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set

Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video

Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase

The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up

Sharing pictures from the mahurat, Jacqueline wrote: "Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!" A few days back, she had shared a picture from the film's script reading session. It had originally been shared by Akshay.

While the team was in Ayodhya, Akshay had shared a funny video of Jacqueline and Nushrratt fixing their makeup, while in a moving bus.

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi serving as the film's creative producer.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest, fans picture Kajol's reaction

Jacqueline had been busy these past few months, shooting for two of her upcoming films. Towards the end of October, she joined the team of Bhoot Police, including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, to shoot in Dalhousie. Subsequently, the team moved to Dharamshala.

Jacqueline is also part of another of Akshay's films, Bachchan Pandey. In mid-February this year, when she joined the team in Jaisalmer, she took to social media and wrote: "The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?"

