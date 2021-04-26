Jacqueline Fernandez wishes her dad on his birthday with throwback childhood pic: 'Miss you'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to wish her dad Elroy on his birthday. She shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

Sharing it, Jacqueline wrote: "Happy bday Dad miss you." In the picture, Jacqueline is dressed in a white gown and had a certificate in her hand. She is smiling and stands next to her father.

Many of her industry friends reacted to the picture. Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Happy Birthday, Uncle J." Host and comedian Maniesh Paul wrote: "Happy birthday, Uncle". Urvashi Rautela said: "Wow that smile."

Many of Jacqueline's fans also dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis in the comments box. In May last year, in the midst of coronavirus lockdown, she had shared a picture of her parents and had written: "Miss you both so much.. can’t wait to see you when this is all over."

In an interview with Hindustan times, she had mentioned how she wanted her parents to be with her during the pandemic. “I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own.”

Jacqueline had been busy with her projects before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck. She was shooting for Ram Setu when Akshay Kumar. A few days after the shoot began, Akshay was tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to that she had completed shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. She also shot for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala before that.