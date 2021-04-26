Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez wishes her dad on his birthday with throwback childhood pic: 'Miss you'
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez wishes her dad on his birthday with throwback childhood pic: 'Miss you'

Jacquline Fernandez wished her father on his birthday on Monday with a throwback picture from her childhood. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez and her parents.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to wish her dad Elroy on his birthday. She shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

Sharing it, Jacqueline wrote: "Happy bday Dad miss you." In the picture, Jacqueline is dressed in a white gown and had a certificate in her hand. She is smiling and stands next to her father.

Many of her industry friends reacted to the picture. Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Happy Birthday, Uncle J." Host and comedian Maniesh Paul wrote: "Happy birthday, Uncle". Urvashi Rautela said: "Wow that smile."

Many of Jacqueline's fans also dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis in the comments box. In May last year, in the midst of coronavirus lockdown, she had shared a picture of her parents and had written: "Miss you both so much.. can’t wait to see you when this is all over."

In an interview with Hindustan times, she had mentioned how she wanted her parents to be with her during the pandemic. “I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own.”

Also read: Oscars 2021 highlights: Irrfan Khan honoured, Nomadland wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins trumps Chadwick Boseman

Jacqueline had been busy with her projects before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck. She was shooting for Ram Setu when Akshay Kumar. A few days after the shoot began, Akshay was tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to that she had completed shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. She also shot for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala before that.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to wish her dad Elroy on his birthday. She shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

Sharing it, Jacqueline wrote: "Happy bday Dad miss you." In the picture, Jacqueline is dressed in a white gown and had a certificate in her hand. She is smiling and stands next to her father.

Many of her industry friends reacted to the picture. Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Happy Birthday, Uncle J." Host and comedian Maniesh Paul wrote: "Happy birthday, Uncle". Urvashi Rautela said: "Wow that smile."

Many of Jacqueline's fans also dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis in the comments box. In May last year, in the midst of coronavirus lockdown, she had shared a picture of her parents and had written: "Miss you both so much.. can’t wait to see you when this is all over."

In an interview with Hindustan times, she had mentioned how she wanted her parents to be with her during the pandemic. “I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own.”

Also read: Oscars 2021 highlights: Irrfan Khan honoured, Nomadland wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins trumps Chadwick Boseman

Jacqueline had been busy with her projects before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck. She was shooting for Ram Setu when Akshay Kumar. A few days after the shoot began, Akshay was tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to that she had completed shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. She also shot for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala before that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jacqueline fernandez covid 19 news bhoot police ram setu

Related Stories

tv

Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest, Kubbra Sait, Jacqueline Fernandez pay tribute

UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 12:20 PM IST
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez gives sneak peek of her closet as she drops picture after cupping therapy session

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP