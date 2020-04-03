Jacqueline Fernandez: I wish my parents were with me, I am concerned about them due to Covid-19 situation

bollywood

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:29 IST

Life has been thrown completely out of gear amid this Covid-19 and with travel being out of question, people are unable to meet their families, who are stuck in different countries. Jacqueline Fernandez, too, is in a bit of misery, as her parents are in Bahrain and she can’t be with them because of restrictions.

“I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own,” shares Jacqueline as she talks about her father Elroy and mother Kim.

Originally from Sri Lanka, the actor, emotionally, adds that she feels people, who have their parents by their side at present, rather “lucky”.

She explains, “Right now they do need all the love, care and attention. They are vulnerable at this point, we need to be there for them.”

Further, sharing an update on the other members of her family, the 34-year-old says that her sister in North Carolina in the US is having a very tough time. “The supermarkets there are completely out of stock there are no products and medicines. My brothers, who are in Australia, are pretty sorted because they are in a very remote part in the country,” she shares.

On her part the actor admits that the whole lockdown situation was a bit difficult for her to process because she felt a bit “disoriented”, however social media has come to a great rescue to her. The actor has been keeping busy with sharing workout tips videos with her followers as well as serenading them with her piano skills.

“It just took me a sometime to realize what was happening and the first week was difficult. I felt a bit lost thinking about what I would do. However, I realised that I may not able to go on a film set but I have my audiences and a platform and I decided to be as creative as possible,” she shares.

Besides that the actor is making the most of this forced break to do things she otherwise did not get a chance to do, while also prepping her for what’s to come next, career-wise.

“I am brushing up my Hindi and Urdu. I am reading, catching up on world cinema besides of course keeping fit and eating right,” she says.