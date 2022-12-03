Jaideep Ahlawat accepts he'd do bad films for good money

Jaideep Ahlawat has said that he would certainly do a bad film if the money being offered is good enough. Jaideep also said that he needs to strike a balance between what suits his taste and what pays him well. (Also read| An Action Hero movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana packs a punch)

Jaideep is currently seen in An Action Hero that released in theatres on Friday and features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Asked whether he would do a bad film if the money is good enough, Jaideep told ETimes, “Yes, I would do it if the money is good. But I won’t continue doing such roles only for money. Do kaam paise ke liye kar lo, chaar kaam apne mann ke liye kar lo (Select two movies for money, four for your satisfaction. You need to create that balance).”

He added, "It’s not like I won’t do a bad film no matter how big an amount is offered to me. I would do it. But at least the money should be enough so that I don’t have to think about what I am doing."

Jaideep has been acting for more than a decade and also featured in the popular Anurag Kashyap film Gangs of Wasseypur, but he rose to fame only with the popular web show Pataal Lok in 2020. He has since worked in several popular shows including Broken News, and Dibakar Banerjee's 2021 film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Jaideep Ahlawat is now receiving critical acclaim for his performance in An Action Hero. The Hindustan Times review of the film mentioned him: “Ahlawat with his Haryanvi dialect is once again a masterclass in acting. Even in the scenes where he's just standing there, not uttering a word, you feel his menacing vibe.”

Next up, Jaideep has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller that features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. The film is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

