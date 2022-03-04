Jalsa teaser: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's Amazon Prime thriller could give you Pataal Lok flashbacks. Watch

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first teaser for their upcoming film Jalsa. Starring Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan, Jalsa is a thriller directed by Suresh Triveni. Other members of the cast include Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. It will be out on the streamer on March 18. (Also read: Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are ready for another round, film out next April. Watch)

The teaser for Jalsa open with the tease of a ‘story’ that needs to be pursued ‘right away’. Vidya seems to be playing the role of a journalist while Shefali plays a mother with a secret to hide. More shots of the rest of the star cast are followed by images of Mumbai's Marine Drive by the night and moments of high tension. Watch it here:

The film is produced by T-Series with Abundantia Entertainment. Vidya shared the teaser on her social media and wrote, “Get ready to uncover a story within a story! #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin Teaser out now!”

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following films like Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. After Shakuntala Devi and Sherni, it is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Balan.

Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, said he is looking forward to the premiere of Jalsa on Prime Video as it will allow the film "to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves".

"Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we've been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment," Bhushan added.

Apart from Jalsa, Shefali Shah will also be seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt. The two will play mother and daughter in Alia's first production venture.

