Jalsa trailer: Vidya Balan is with Shefali Shah in her fight for justice, but no one can be trusted here. Watch

Actors Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan are back with the first trailer of their film Jalsa. The two are shown to be connected to each other by a murder case. The gripping story revolves around the killing of a young girl and a news channel's investigating it. While Shefali Shah plays the mother of the victim who refuses to give up on her daughter, Vidya plays a journalist who is looking into the story. Also read: Jalsa teaser: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's Amazon Prime thriller could give you Pataal Lok flashbacks. Watch

The almost two-minute trailer opens with a young girl being chased by a man but ends up being hit by a car. As the police and a media house start investigating the case, Shefali makes an impact as a brave mother Rukshana (Shefali Shah), who is in no mood to judge her daughter for being out late at night. On the other hand, a journalist briefs her boss Maya (Vidya Balan) about the story. While Vidya takes keen interest in the same, a man is seen telling her in the later part of the trailer, “It's better to hide a story these days.” The trailer ends with a kid telling someone, “I know everything. If you would give me a chocolate, I won't tell anyone.” It also seems to turn into a duel between truth and lies, redemption and retribution.

The film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangady, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Srikant Mohan, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla in pivotal roles. Directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu fame, the film is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Talking about the film, Vidya said, “With every film I do, my attempt is to tell a new story and be a different person from the characters I’ve played so far, and Jalsa ticked those boxes.” Jalsa gave me the opportunity to delve into the gray and it’s been a very challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience for me as an actor. Also teaming up with Suresh again on a film that is poles apart from our previous project --Tumhari Sulu, was so exciting.”

Shefali Shah said, “There are certain stories, you can't not be a part of, Jalsa was one such experience for me. Unlike my recent portrayals, my role as Rukshana in Jalsa is a complete contrast. However, the vulnerabilities and dilemmas that of a mother are like any other and living through them has been really fulfilling as an artist."

Director Suresh Triveni shared, “Jalsa is a drama peppered with the right amount of thrill. The film attempts to deliver a compelling story of secrets, truths, ironies laced with powerful, emotionally complex performances by Vidya and Shefali and the rest of the ensemble.”

Jalsa will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 18.

