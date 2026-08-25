Jamie Lever jokes AI wedding videos with Govinda's son Yashvardhan cost her real marriage proposals: 'Don't do this'

Like many actors and celebrities recently, Jamie Lever and Yashvardhan Ahuja have fallen prey to AI-generated videos. Recently, a video circulated on social media suggesting that the two were getting married. Now, Jamie has shared a video refuting all such claims and clarifying that the viral wedding videos are fake.

'Getting calls from people congratulating me'

Jamie Lever jokes about AI wedding videos with Govinda's son.

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Jamie shared that she initially found the video funny and even laughed about it with her cousins. However, she soon realised that people might be taking the claims seriously after she started receiving calls from people congratulating her. She then decided to put an end to the rumours.

She said, “I know that a lot of people are concerned about my wedding. They are wondering if it is happening and when it is happening. And because of this, some AI fake videos have been made that are circulating on the internet. Initially, I found it quite funny and enjoyed it. My cousins and I were sending the videos to each other and laughing a lot. But now it has reached a point where I’m getting a lot of calls from people congratulating me.”

'Genuine marriage proposals have stopped'

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{{^usCountry}} Jamie did not leave her trademark humour behind while addressing the situation and joked that genuine marriage proposals for her had stopped coming after the video went viral. She said, “But all these videos and the information are fake. It has started causing a bit of a problem because I’m getting calls from people congratulating me, and the genuine marriage proposals that were coming my way have also stopped coming. So please don’t do this." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jamie did not leave her trademark humour behind while addressing the situation and joked that genuine marriage proposals for her had stopped coming after the video went viral. She said, “But all these videos and the information are fake. It has started causing a bit of a problem because I’m getting calls from people congratulating me, and the genuine marriage proposals that were coming my way have also stopped coming. So please don’t do this." {{/usCountry}}

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Praising the creativity behind the clips, she said, “I don’t know who started this rumour, but the AI videos people have made are very creative. Me in bridal attire, in a wedding outfit and all that — it’s quite creative. But you have got enough views now, right? So you can remove those videos now because you’ve already got the views. But yeah, this is just to tell you that these videos are completely fake."

She added, “For those who were getting happy about my marriage, I’m sorry, there is still more time. You’ll have to wait for the real news to come out. And for those who were a little confused, let me clear it up for you — this information is wrong."

'He is my younger brother'

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Although Jamie did not name Yashvardhan directly, she indirectly referred to him as her younger brother while clarifying the relationship. She said, “And the person with whom the marriage information is being circulated is my younger brother, and we are also working together on a film. He is my brother. He is much younger than me. So please don’t make unnecessary videos. It’s really bad."

Yashvardhan Ahuja's debut

Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his much-awaited acting debut with Hero Ki Horoine. The film will mark director Sajid Khan's return to the silver screen after a hiatus. It also stars Nitanshi Goel, Sunita Ahuja, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Simrat Kaur Randhawa.