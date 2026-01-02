Bollywood debuts in 2026: Simar Bhatia, Sreeleela to Sai Pallavi, Yashvardhan Ahuja

The new year has just begun and it already promises a lot of freshness on the Hindi film screens. Here’s a list of artistes who are set to start their cinematic journey on screen in 2026. Bollywood debuts in 2026 (Photos: Instagram) Simar Bhatia

The year began on a fresh note as Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis released on January 1. Paired opposite Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia made her debut with the film. Niece of actor Akshay Kumar, the young actor has already garnered attention for her innocence and potential as an actor from the film’s trailer, and the reviews coming in have already put her on the list of talents to watch out for. Sreeleela

Sreeleela’s entry in Hindi films was supposed to happen the past year, however a delay in her debut film with Kartik Aaryan has pushed that to this year. Starring in an intense romantic musical drama directed by Anurag Basu, Sreeleela brings her audience from South to Hindi films, and her chemistry with Kartik has already been creating buzz. The assets released from the film till now have got the audience excited for her Hindi film debut. Sai Pallavi

One of the most revered South actors, Sai Pallavi is set to bring her talent on the Hindi screens this year with not one but two films. She will star opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the film titled Mere Raho, which was earlier supposed to come in 2025 but was pushed. Then, she will be seen playing the role of Sita opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana: Part One. Yashvardhan Ahuja

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had made the announcement that her son Yashvardhan Ahuja will be making his debut soon. The film, a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Baby, would have seen him paired alongside actor Babil Khan. However, it was put on hold after Babil’s exit. But, there were reports later that the young actor will now be making his debut with a rom-com directed by Sajid Khan. Medha Rana

The month of January will see another Hindi debut happening as model-turned-actor Medha Rana will be starting her Bollywood journey with the war drama Border 2. She is paired opposite actor Varun Dhawan in the film that features an ensemble cast. The teaser of the film released last month gave the audience a glimpse of her on screen, and now the release is awaited this Republic Day weekend. Aman Indra Kumar

Son of filmmaker Indra Kumar, Aman Indra Kumar’s debut film Tera Yaar Hoon Main had its star-studded muhurat in late 2024 with actors Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh in attendance. The film was earlier eyeing a 2025 release but was pushed. The actor is now looking forward to making his debut this year opposite actor Akanksha Sharma and the film will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava