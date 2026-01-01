New reel couples of 2026: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela

2026 promises an exciting year on the big screen and a lot of freshness as many first-time pairings will be looking to conquer the screen. Here are some of the most exciting new pairs to look forward to this year. Fresh Bollywood pairings of 2026

Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi The horror comedy Bhooth Bangla promises to deliver on several fronts. First it marks a reunion for Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, and secondly, it marks the actor’s first time pairing with Wamiqa Gabbi. She showed her comedic skills last year in Bhool Chuk Maaf and it would be exciting to see her get into the classic Akshay-Priyadarshan comedic zone.

Vedang Raina-Sharvari Two of the most talked about debutantes in recent years, Vedang Raina and Sharvari are set to team up for the first time in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial. The first schedule of the film took place in Punjab, and the duo shared glimpses from the Golden Temple as they seeked blessings before beginning the film’s shoot.