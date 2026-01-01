New reel couples of 2026: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela
As we enter in 2026, Bollywood has a lot of fresh pairing in store for the audience on the big screen. Here's a list of first time pairings happening this year
2026 promises an exciting year on the big screen and a lot of freshness as many first-time pairings will be looking to conquer the screen. Here are some of the most exciting new pairs to look forward to this year.
Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi
The horror comedy Bhooth Bangla promises to deliver on several fronts. First it marks a reunion for Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, and secondly, it marks the actor’s first time pairing with Wamiqa Gabbi. She showed her comedic skills last year in Bhool Chuk Maaf and it would be exciting to see her get into the classic Akshay-Priyadarshan comedic zone.
Vedang Raina-Sharvari
Two of the most talked about debutantes in recent years, Vedang Raina and Sharvari are set to team up for the first time in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial. The first schedule of the film took place in Punjab, and the duo shared glimpses from the Golden Temple as they seeked blessings before beginning the film’s shoot.
Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan stars opposite Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s intense love story as she makes her entry into Bollywood. Their chemistry has already been creating waves as romance rumours between the duo have been swirling around since they began shooting. The film was supposed to arrive in 2025 but has been delayed to this year, with the release date yet to be announced.
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi
A big star down South, Sai Pallavi steps into the Hindi film industry with Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana this year playing the role of Sita, opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram. A leaked picture from the set last year had got the audience excited to see the two actors, who are considered one of the finest from their generation, come together.
Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri
Shahid Kapoor steps back into the action world with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, and what makes the film more exciting is his first time pairing with Triptii Dimri. Shahid’s experience with Triptii’s rawness promises to give a big screen spectacle that the audience will be rooting for.
Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur delve into the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s world of romance with Do Deewane Seher Mein. The first look of the film has surely got their fans excited and with both actors having a knack for love stories, their sparkling chemistry will truly be the film’s USP.
Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana is set to romance multiple ladies in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and while it marks a reunion for him with Rakul Preet Singh, it also is his first time team up with Sara Ali Khan. Ayushmann has already made a niche for himself in the small-town comedy genre, and Sara also tasted success in the same with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It would be exciting to see them come together and recreate that magic.
Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia
Two of the most beautiful actors in the Indian film industry, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for the first time in Vvan-Force of the Forrest. If nothing else, this mythological folk thriller already promises to be a treat for the eyes.