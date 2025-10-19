Vedang Raina gets flirty with Khushi Kapoor in new ad, wins her over with his pickup line: ‘That’s always a good sign’

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are giving fans all the feels once again. The rumoured couple has reunited for a new ad, where the duo can be seen flirting, with Vedang charming Khushi using a playful pick-up line. And fans can’t get enough of their chemistry. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked their acting debut.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina get flirty in new ad

The actors have come together for a new advertisement for the brand Arrow. The ad was released on Sunday, with both Khushi and Vedang sharing it on their Instagram handles.

Posting the clip, they wrote in a joint post, “New York nights, Arrow fits, and just living the good life.” The ad opens with Khushi receiving an invitation to a party at the “new guy’s place” in New York, prompting her to decide to attend.

The ad goes on to highlight the chemistry between Vedang and Khushi through a series of flirtatious exchanges. After entering, Khushi is seen complimenting his dog, asking, “if it is a grooming secret or you are just born flawless."

It prompts a charming smile from Vedang, who intervenes and mentions that they share the same routine. Khushi continues the teasing by saying, “Oh he is the brains behind this operation." Vedang then asks, "What can I do to catch up?" to which Khushi immediately responds with, "Arrow, that's always a good sign." The video ends by showing Vedang and Khushi along on the roof top.

Fans are absolutely loving their on-screen chemistry, flooding the comment section about the duo’s playful and flirty vibes. “Cutiesss,” one wrote, with another gushing, “helloo cuties.”

More about Khushi and Vedang

Khushi and Vedang made their acting debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, sharing screen space for the first time. Since then, the pair have been seen together constantly, fueling speculation about a possible romance. However, both actors have remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the dating rumours.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vedang spoke about his bond with Khushi, saying, “Working with Khushi was effortless and really fun – there’s a natural comfort between us. Our bond is easygoing and genuine, and that connection definitely shows in the campaign.”

Khushi was last seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, which also marked Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut. Despite the star-studded cast, the film failed to impress critics and audiences alike. Vedang, on the other hand, was last seen in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. While their performances earned praise, the film struggled to make an impact at the box office.