Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani burn the dance floor with their moves and chemistry in viral video; watch

This year, with the entry of so many newcomers in Bollywood, audiences got a chance to witness several fresh pairings onscreen. May it be Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor as college sweethearts in Nadaaniyan , or the blockbuster jodi of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda who won over the nation with their natural chemistry in Mohit Suri’s heart wrenching romantic drama Saiyaara. Well, there is also one pair of young stars who did not get a chance to get together on the big screen, but did leave netizens deeply impressed with their camaraderie in advertisements. Yes, we are talking about the beautiful Rasha Thadani and the supremely handsome Vedang Raina.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani began her filmy journey this year with Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Vedang Raina, on the other hand, made his debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan with The Archies (2023). He went on to join Alia Bhatt in and as her Jigra (2024). But it was Rasha and Vedang’s electric chemistry in commercials for footwear and skincare brands which left netizens wanting more. Well, much to the delight of their fans, we have now got our hands on a behind the scenes video of another project featuring the two! This time, Vedang and Rasha got together on the dance floor to flaunt their smooth as butter moves.

In the background, we can hear Ranveer Singh and Hanumankind’s viral Dhurandhar title track. And on the dance floor, we witness Rasha and Vedang dancing like there’s no tomorrow. The two look too good together! And netizens could not have agreed more. In the comment section of this BTS clip, a social media user gushed, “THIS IS SO CUTE OMHHGG,” whereas another wrote, “his moves though>>.” A comment read, “punjabi munda😮‍💨😮‍💨,” whereas another netizen shared, “OMG!!! I am Mind-blown!!! 🤯 I've never seen @vedangraina dance with that level of energy! Veduuuu how could you be so multi-talented like this? ♥️😍💕😘.”

Well, we are sure fans would LOVE a romantic comedy starring Vedang and Rasha soon. We hope filmmakers are listening!