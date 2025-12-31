Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn- who's winning the actor-producer game?

These stars have not only excelled at acting but also aced production. As the year ends, we take a look at a 10-year report card (2015-2025) on how superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan stack up in the money-making race:

Budget: ₹32 crores

Earnings: ₹290.59 HIT

Kesari Budget: ₹80 crores

Earnings: ₹207.09 HIT

Good Newwz Budget: ₹70 crores

Earnings: ₹318.57 HIT

Sooryavanshi Budget: ₹160 crores

Earnings: ₹294.91 HIT

Raksha Bandhan Budget: ₹70 crores

Earnings: ₹61.61 AVERAGE

Ram Setu Budget: Rs150 crores

Earnings: ₹92.94 AVERAGE

Selfiee Budget: ₹100 crores

Earnings: ₹23.63 FLOP

OMG 2 Budget: ₹50 crores

Earnings: ₹221.08 HIT

Sarfiraa Budget: ₹80 crores

Earnings: ₹30.02 FLOP

Kesari Chapter 2 Budget: ₹150 crores

Earnings: ₹144 crores AVERAGE

Total revenue: 2846 crores Success rate: 75 percent VERDICT

1. Aamir Khan holds the highest success rate at 80%. His strategy of “less is more” works in his favor here. Even his smaller films like Secret Superstar and Laapataa Ladies became massive ROI (Return on Investment) winners. Noteably, Dangal and Secret Superstar both were released in China, and that contributed massively to his numero uno position.

2. Akshay Kumar’s acumen as a producer is the most impressive in terms of sheer numbers. Delivering 12 successful films out of 16 screams consistency. He has the highest number of hits on this list.

3. The revenue scale of Shah Rukh Khan’s films has been massive, even with a 50 percent success rate. A single film Jawan was a box office lottery. High-budget risks like Zero point towards his production house willing to back purely good content.

4. With a 45.45% success rate, Ajay Devgn sits in the middle. His strength lies in the “event” film. While his experimental or directorial projects (Runway 34, Bholaa) fluctuate, his mass-action entertainers like Tanhaji and Shaitaan minted massive profits.

5. Salman Khan has the lowest success rate at 16.67%. However, it is important to note that even his average grossers (Race 3, Dabangg 3) earn more than many other stars’ hits. His brand relies on blockbuster peaks like Bajrangi Bhaijaan.