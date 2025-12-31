Edit Profile
    Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn- who's winning the actor-producer game?

    In a decade-long analysis, we delve deep into the economics of all the films produced by our five superstars, and how's their track record been so far.

    Published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:11 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    These stars have not only excelled at acting but also aced production. As the year ends, we take a look at a 10-year report card (2015-2025) on how superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan stack up in the money-making race:

    Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
    Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

    RED CHILLIES ENTERTAINMENT- FOUNDED IN 2002

    SRK owns Red Chillies Entertainment.
    SRK owns Red Chillies Entertainment.

    Number of films: 10

    Dilwale

    Budget: 165 crore

    Earnings: 376.85 cr- HIT

    Dear Zindagi

    Budget: 30 crores

    Earnings: 135.47 cr- HIT

    Raees

    Budget: 87 crores

    Earnings: 281.44- HIT

    Jab Harry Met Sejal

    Budget: 119 crores

    Earnings: Rs153.43- AVERAGE

    Ittefaq

    Budget- 30 crores

    Earnings: 56.26- AVERAGE

    Zero

    A poster of Zero.
    A poster of Zero.

    Budget: 200 crores

    Earnings: 186 crores- AVERAGE

    Badla

    Budget: 20 crores

    Earnings: Rs138.49- HIT

    Kaamyaab

    Budget: 7 crores

    Earnings: 50 lakhs- FLOP

    Jawan

    A still from Jawan.
    A still from Jawan.

    Budget: 300 crores

    Earnings: 1148.32 cr- HIT

    Dunki

    Budget- 120 crores

    Earnings: 470.6 cr- HIT

    Total revenue: 3000 crore

    Success rate: 50 percent

    SK FILMS- FOUNDED IN 2014

    Salman Khan owns Salman Khan Films.
    Salman Khan owns Salman Khan Films.

    Number of films: 12

    Bajrangi Bhaijaan -

    A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan
    A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

    Budget: 90 crores

    Earnings: 918.18 HIT

    Hero -

    Budget- 36 crores

    Earnings: 34.82 AVERAGE

    Tubelight -

    Budget: 100 crores

    Earnings: 211.14 AVERAGE

    Race 3-

    Budget- 185 crores

    Earnings: 294.98 crores AVERAGE

    Loveyatri-

    Budget: 32 crores

    Earnings: 18.14 cr FLOP

    Notebook-

    Budget: 19 crores

    Earnings: 3.72 FLOP

    Bharat-

    A still from Bharat
    A still from Bharat

    Budget: 100 crores

    Earnings: 325.58 HIT

    Dabangg 3

    Budget: 100 crores

    Earnings: 218 AVERAGE

    Radhe

    Budget: 90 crores

    Earnings: 18.33 (only overseas theatrical release amid covid lockdowns)

    Antim

    Budget: 48 crores

    Earnings: 59.11 AVERAGE

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan -

    Budget: 125 crore

    Earnings: 182.44 AVERAGE

    Sikandar -

    Budget: 200 crores

    Earnings: 176.18 AVERAGE

    Total revenue: 2460 crores

    Success rate: 16.67 percent

    AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS- FOUNDED IN 1999

    Aamir owns Aamir Khan Productions
    Aamir owns Aamir Khan Productions

    Number of films: 5

    Dangal -

    A still from Dangal
    A still from Dangal

    Budget: 70 crores

    Earnings: 2023.81 HIT

    Secret Superstar

    A still from Secret Superstar.
    A still from Secret Superstar.

    Budget: 15 crores

    Earnings: 858.43 HIT

    Laal Singh Chadha -

    Budget: 180 crores

    Earnings: 129.64 FLOP

    Laapataa Ladies -

    Budget: 5 crore

    Earnings: 25.26 HIT

    Sitaare Zameen Par -

    Budget: 122 crores

    Earnings: 266.49 HIT

    Total revenue: 3303 crores

    Success rate: 80 percent

    DEVGN FILMS- FOUNDED IN 2000

    Ajay Devgn owns Devgn films
    Ajay Devgn owns Devgn films

    Number of films: 11

    Shivaay -

    Budget: 125 crores

    Earnings: 148.91 HIT

    Apla Manus -

    Budget: 5 crores

    Earnings: 25 crores HIT

    Helicopter Eela -

    Budget: 15 crores

    Earnings: 8.24 HIT

    Total Dhamaal -

    Budget: 90 crores

    Earnings: 228.27 HIT

    Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -

    Budget: 172 crores

    Earnings: 367.65 HIT

    Runway 34 -

    Budget: 100 crores

    Earnings: 53.77 FLOP

    Bholaa -

    Budget: 100 crores

    Earnings: 111.64 AVERAGE

    Shaitaan -

    Budget: 60 crores

    Earnings: 211 crores HIT

    Singham Again -

    Budget: 340 crores

    Earnings: 389.64 AVERAGE

    Maa -

    Budget: 65 crores

    Earnings: 51.64 AVERAGE

    Son of Sardaar 2 -

    Budget: 130 crores

    Earnings: 60.90 FLOP

    Total revenue: 1656 crores

    Success rate: 45.45 percent

    CAPE OF GOOD FILMS- FOUNDED IN 2008

    Akshay Kumar owns Cape of Good Films.
    Akshay Kumar owns Cape of Good Films.

    Number of films: 16

    Baby

    Budget: 25 crores

    Earnings: 143 crore HIT

    Airlift

    Budget: 30 crores

    Earnings: 221.67 HIT

    Rustom

    Budget: 50 crores

    Earnings: 218.12 HIT

    Naam Shabana

    Budget: 25 crores

    Earnings: 60 HIT

    Toilet Ek Prem Katha

    A poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
    A poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

    Budget: 24 crores

    Earnings: 311.5 HIT

    Padman

    Budget: 76 crores

    Earnings: 207.73 HIT

    Mission Mangal

    A still from Mission Mangal
    A still from Mission Mangal

    Budget: 32 crores

    Earnings: 290.59 HIT

    Kesari

    Budget: 80 crores

    Earnings: 207.09 HIT

    Good Newwz

    Budget: 70 crores

    Earnings: 318.57 HIT

    Sooryavanshi

    Budget: 160 crores

    Earnings: 294.91 HIT

    Raksha Bandhan

    Budget: 70 crores

    Earnings: 61.61 AVERAGE

    Ram Setu

    Budget: Rs150 crores

    Earnings: 92.94 AVERAGE

    Selfiee

    Budget: 100 crores

    Earnings: 23.63 FLOP

    OMG 2

    Budget: 50 crores

    Earnings: 221.08 HIT

    Sarfiraa

    Budget: 80 crores

    Earnings: 30.02 FLOP

    Kesari Chapter 2

    Budget: 150 crores

    Earnings: 144 crores AVERAGE

    Total revenue: 2846 crores

    Success rate: 75 percent

    VERDICT

    1. Aamir Khan holds the highest success rate at 80%. His strategy of “less is more” works in his favor here. Even his smaller films like Secret Superstar and Laapataa Ladies became massive ROI (Return on Investment) winners. Noteably, Dangal and Secret Superstar both were released in China, and that contributed massively to his numero uno position.

    2. Akshay Kumar’s acumen as a producer is the most impressive in terms of sheer numbers. Delivering 12 successful films out of 16 screams consistency. He has the highest number of hits on this list.

    3. The revenue scale of Shah Rukh Khan’s films has been massive, even with a 50 percent success rate. A single film Jawan was a box office lottery. High-budget risks like Zero point towards his production house willing to back purely good content.

    4. With a 45.45% success rate, Ajay Devgn sits in the middle. His strength lies in the “event” film. While his experimental or directorial projects (Runway 34, Bholaa) fluctuate, his mass-action entertainers like Tanhaji and Shaitaan minted massive profits.

    5. Salman Khan has the lowest success rate at 16.67%. However, it is important to note that even his average grossers (Race 3, Dabangg 3) earn more than many other stars’ hits. His brand relies on blockbuster peaks like Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

