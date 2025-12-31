Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn- who's winning the actor-producer game?
In a decade-long analysis, we delve deep into the economics of all the films produced by our five superstars, and how's their track record been so far.
These stars have not only excelled at acting but also aced production. As the year ends, we take a look at a 10-year report card (2015-2025) on how superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan stack up in the money-making race:
RED CHILLIES ENTERTAINMENT- FOUNDED IN 2002
Number of films: 10
Dilwale
Budget: ₹165 crore
Earnings: ₹376.85 cr- HIT
Dear Zindagi
Budget: ₹30 crores
Earnings: ₹135.47 cr- HIT
Raees
Budget: ₹87 crores
Earnings: ₹281.44- HIT
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Budget: ₹119 crores
Earnings: Rs153.43- AVERAGE
Ittefaq
Budget- 30 crores
Earnings: 56.26- AVERAGE
Zero
Budget: ₹200 crores
Earnings: ₹186 crores- AVERAGE
Badla
Budget: ₹20 crores
Earnings: Rs138.49- HIT
Kaamyaab
Budget: ₹7 crores
Earnings: ₹50 lakhs- FLOP
Jawan
Budget: ₹300 crores
Earnings: 1148.32 cr- HIT
Dunki
Budget- 120 crores
Earnings: 470.6 cr- HIT
Total revenue: ₹3000 crore
Success rate: 50 percent
SK FILMS- FOUNDED IN 2014
Number of films: 12
Bajrangi Bhaijaan -
Budget: ₹90 crores
Earnings: ₹918.18 HIT
Hero -
Budget- ₹36 crores
Earnings: ₹34.82 AVERAGE
Tubelight -
Budget: ₹100 crores
Earnings: ₹211.14 AVERAGE
Race 3-
Budget- ₹185 crores
Earnings: ₹294.98 crores AVERAGE
Loveyatri-
Budget: ₹32 crores
Earnings: ₹18.14 cr FLOP
Notebook-
Budget: ₹19 crores
Earnings: ₹3.72 FLOP
Bharat-
Budget: ₹100 crores
Earnings: ₹325.58 HIT
Dabangg 3
Budget: ₹100 crores
Earnings: ₹218 AVERAGE
Radhe
Budget: ₹90 crores
Earnings: ₹18.33 (only overseas theatrical release amid covid lockdowns)
Antim
Budget: ₹48 crores
Earnings: ₹59.11 AVERAGE
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan -
Budget: ₹125 crore
Earnings: ₹182.44 AVERAGE
Sikandar -
Budget: ₹200 crores
Earnings: ₹176.18 AVERAGE
Total revenue: ₹2460 crores
Success rate: 16.67 percent
AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS- FOUNDED IN 1999
Number of films: 5
Dangal -
Budget: ₹70 crores
Earnings: ₹2023.81 HIT
Secret Superstar
Budget: ₹15 crores
Earnings: ₹858.43 HIT
Laal Singh Chadha -
Budget: ₹180 crores
Earnings: ₹129.64 FLOP
Laapataa Ladies -
Budget: ₹5 crore
Earnings: ₹25.26 HIT
Sitaare Zameen Par -
Budget: ₹122 crores
Earnings: ₹266.49 HIT
Total revenue: ₹3303 crores
Success rate: 80 percent
DEVGN FILMS- FOUNDED IN 2000
Number of films: 11
Shivaay -
Budget: ₹125 crores
Earnings: ₹148.91 HIT
Apla Manus -
Budget: ₹5 crores
Earnings: ₹25 crores HIT
Helicopter Eela -
Budget: ₹15 crores
Earnings: ₹8.24 HIT
Total Dhamaal -
Budget: ₹90 crores
Earnings: ₹228.27 HIT
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -
Budget: ₹172 crores
Earnings: ₹367.65 HIT
Runway 34 -
Budget: ₹100 crores
Earnings: ₹53.77 FLOP
Bholaa -
Budget: ₹100 crores
Earnings: ₹111.64 AVERAGE
Shaitaan -
Budget: ₹60 crores
Earnings: ₹211 crores HIT
Singham Again -
Budget: ₹340 crores
Earnings: ₹389.64 AVERAGE
Maa -
Budget: ₹65 crores
Earnings: ₹51.64 AVERAGE
Son of Sardaar 2 -
Budget: ₹130 crores
Earnings: ₹60.90 FLOP
Total revenue: ₹1656 crores
Success rate: 45.45 percent
CAPE OF GOOD FILMS- FOUNDED IN 2008
Number of films: 16
Baby
Budget: ₹25 crores
Earnings: ₹143 crore HIT
Airlift
Budget: ₹30 crores
Earnings: ₹221.67 HIT
Rustom
Budget: ₹50 crores
Earnings: ₹218.12 HIT
Naam Shabana
Budget: ₹25 crores
Earnings: ₹60 HIT
Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Budget: ₹24 crores
Earnings: ₹311.5 HIT
Padman
Budget: ₹76 crores
Earnings: ₹207.73 HIT
Mission Mangal
Budget: ₹32 crores
Earnings: ₹290.59 HIT
Kesari
Budget: ₹80 crores
Earnings: ₹207.09 HIT
Good Newwz
Budget: ₹70 crores
Earnings: ₹318.57 HIT
Sooryavanshi
Budget: ₹160 crores
Earnings: ₹294.91 HIT
Raksha Bandhan
Budget: ₹70 crores
Earnings: ₹61.61 AVERAGE
Ram Setu
Budget: Rs150 crores
Earnings: ₹92.94 AVERAGE
Selfiee
Budget: ₹100 crores
Earnings: ₹23.63 FLOP
OMG 2
Budget: ₹50 crores
Earnings: ₹221.08 HIT
Sarfiraa
Budget: ₹80 crores
Earnings: ₹30.02 FLOP
Kesari Chapter 2
Budget: ₹150 crores
Earnings: ₹144 crores AVERAGE
Total revenue: 2846 crores
Success rate: 75 percent
VERDICT
1. Aamir Khan holds the highest success rate at 80%. His strategy of “less is more” works in his favor here. Even his smaller films like Secret Superstar and Laapataa Ladies became massive ROI (Return on Investment) winners. Noteably, Dangal and Secret Superstar both were released in China, and that contributed massively to his numero uno position.
2. Akshay Kumar’s acumen as a producer is the most impressive in terms of sheer numbers. Delivering 12 successful films out of 16 screams consistency. He has the highest number of hits on this list.
3. The revenue scale of Shah Rukh Khan’s films has been massive, even with a 50 percent success rate. A single film Jawan was a box office lottery. High-budget risks like Zero point towards his production house willing to back purely good content.
4. With a 45.45% success rate, Ajay Devgn sits in the middle. His strength lies in the “event” film. While his experimental or directorial projects (Runway 34, Bholaa) fluctuate, his mass-action entertainers like Tanhaji and Shaitaan minted massive profits.
5. Salman Khan has the lowest success rate at 16.67%. However, it is important to note that even his average grossers (Race 3, Dabangg 3) earn more than many other stars’ hits. His brand relies on blockbuster peaks like Bajrangi Bhaijaan.