Students cheer Pradhan exit with Tricolour, Melody toffees

MUMBAI: More than 400 students, young professionals and activists waving the Tricolour, singing the National Anthem and distributing Melody chocolates gathered at Bandra Bandstand on Saturday evening to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while declaring that the fight over the NEET paper leak and education reforms was far from over. Mumbai, India - July 25, 2026: Thousands gathered at Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai, for a massive student-led protest demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister and action over competitive exam paper leaks, highlighted by a collective mass singing of the National Anthem (Rashtra Geet) while waving the Indian tricolour. in mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Organised by We Mumbaikar, a civil organisation in the presence of Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, the gathering drew more than 400 people, including students, youth, Congress workers, local residents and social activists. While welcoming Pradhan’s resignation, protesters demanded action against everyone responsible for the NEET paper leak and called for sweeping reforms in India’s education system.

One of the lighter moments of the evening came when volunteers distributed Melody chocolates among the crowd, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the viral “Melodi” meme that emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the candy to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The sweet treat stood in sharp contrast to the serious message echoed throughout the protest.

“Pradhan’s resignation is the first step, but there are many questions that the government still has to answer. The youth of this country have broken the arrogance of the Union government,” said Pradyum Yadav, president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Mumbai district. He demanded strict punishment for everyone involved in the paper leak and questioned leaders who had earlier criticised the “resignation culture” during the UPA government.

Many participants linked the education crisis with growing concerns over unemployment. Kaif Patel, 29, an interior designer, said he had spent more than ₹7-8 lakh on his education but continues to struggle financially. “Many of us earn only ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month. We need reforms in education and employment. That is why I have supported this protest from the beginning,” he said.

Bandra corporator Rukhsana Amin Parack demanded that an FIR be registered against Pradhan, alleging that the NEET paper leak had led to the suicides of 22 students. She also called for all cases registered against students during earlier protests across the country to be withdrawn.

Parack, who worked as a teacher for more than three decades, said key ministries should be led by domain experts. “If decisions are being made about medical education, doctors should be part of the process. Education in regional languages should also receive proper attention while making new education policies,” she said.

For many at the protest, the movement represented something larger than the resignation of a Union minister.

Twenty-nine-year-old activist Ali Bhojani said the protests had brought together young people across religious lines. “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a situation that has brought young people together for a common cause. Today, youth from every religion are standing together and raising their voices for justice and education reforms. Over the last 10 years, many people from the Muslim community felt isolated, but this movement has united people across communities. We are now fighting together for the future of students. At the same time, I believe the government must take responsibility for the problems faced by young people. Those in power should be accountable, and I believe the youth will support leaders who truly work for their future,” he said.

5,000 join victory rally in Thane

The celebrations found an equally enthusiastic response in Thane district, where around 5,000 students, youngsters and residents gathered at Phadke Maidan in Kalyan to mark Pradhan’s resignation.

The rally had become the talk of the town after social media posts urging students and citizens to participate went viral. Protesters also demanded justice for students who were allegedly assaulted during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Participants travelled from Kalyan, Dombivli, Shahapur, Bhiwandi and neighbouring areas.

“It was a peaceful protest in which around 5,000 youngsters, students and even senior citizens participated. Despite continuous rainfall, the protest received an overwhelming response. After the announcement of Pradhan’s resignation, the gathering turned into a victory celebration,” said Shrishank Rudra, the CJP leader from Kalyan.

During the programme, a news channel reporter was allegedly manhandled by a group of youngsters while covering the event. Apart from the incident, no violence was reported. Police had deployed heavy security in and around Phadke Maidan anticipating a large turnout. A senior police officer posted at the venue said the demonstration remained peaceful and no other untoward incidents were reported.

With inputs from Kaptan Mali