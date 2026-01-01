Twinkle Khanna cheers for Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia on her debut with Ikkis

Simar Bhatia is basking in the positive response to her acting debut in Ikkis. The biographical war drama was released in theatres on January 1. Simar is the daughter of Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia. In a new post, Simar penned a heartfelt note to mark the release of her first film. Now, Akshay's wife, author Twinkle Khanna, has reacted to the post and cheered for her. Twinkle Khanna is proud of Simar Bhatia, who made her debut with Ikkis.

Simar thanks her family

In the post, Simar shared BTS moments with the cast and crew of Ikkis. One picture showed her with director Sriram Raghavan, and in another, she was seen sitting with co-star Agastya Nanda. In the caption, she thanked her family and wrote, “To my family, thank you for your strength, unwavering support, and more love than I know what to do with. To my teachers. I will forever be a student. Curious and unafraid to make mistakes. And then, this film. An incredibly special blessing. A beginning I would not have even known how to pray for.”

“May 2026 be the year of expression. Where we let the people in our lives know we care, that we see them, and that we love them. IKKIS releases in cinemas on 1st January 2026. Signing off with what my Nani said to me when I first told her I wanted to be an actor— Mann Neevan. Matt Ucchi,” she added.

Twinkle reacts

Twinkle Khanna liked the post and commented, “My simu is the best (red heart emoticon)”

Ahead of the release, Akshay had shared a picture of Simar in the newspaper and said, “I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai (Dear, Simmar, you have done wonders)’. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours.”

Ikkis is a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film released on January 1 to positive reviews. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.