Kareena Kapoor reacts as Jamie Lever mimics her expressions from ISPL match; fans say, 'she's killing it without words'
Jamie Lever impressed fans with her mimicry of Kareena Kapoor's expressions during an ISPL match.
Actor and comedian Jamie Lever is widely loved for her sharp observational humour and pitch-perfect mimicry of Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Ananya Panday, among others. Jamie recently won the internet with her spot-on imitation of Kareena Kapoor, perfectly capturing her expressions and even the actor herself seemed impressed.
Jamie Lever imitates Kareena Kapoor's expressions
Recently, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at an ISPL match with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Several videos from the match surfaced online, and Kareena’s expressions throughout the game stole the spotlight. Jamie captured exactly that in her new video. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a clip imitating Kareena’s expressions from the match and captioned it, “2 mins of Bebo.” She added Kareena’s popular song Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met to the video.
Jamie also mimicked the way Kareena appeared to discipline her son during the match, simply by giving him “the look” with her eyes. Her performance left fans in splits. Filmmaker Farah Khan showed her appreciation by liking the video, and fans praised Jamie for “killing it without words”. However, what made it even more special for Jamie was Kareena’s reaction. The actor responded with laughing and heart emojis and commented, “Best.”
One fan wrote, “So on point.” Another commented, “Expression queen.” A third wrote, “She’s everyone’s doppelgänger.” Others added, “So accurate,” and “I am watching you Jeh… best,” while another simply said, “Too good.”
Jamie previously went viral for mimicking Farah Khan and roasting contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Even Salman Khan praised her on stage, calling her even better than her father, Johnny Lever. She was also recently seen hosting a Netflix event, where she mimicked Sonam Kapoor in front of Anil Kapoor.
On the work front, Jamie was most recently seen in Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film, which also featured Ammy Virk, Jassie Gill, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and failed at the box office.
Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film
Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The crime drama also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a leading role. The film explores the pulse of society while confronting topical and disturbing realities, delving into the age-old paradox of crime, punishment and justice. Filming has been completed, but the release date has yet to be announced.
