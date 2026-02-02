Edit Profile
    Kareena Kapoor reminds fans of Geet from Jab We Met as she enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Watch

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended an ISPL match along with their son Taimur and Jeh, showcasing their enthusiasm. 

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 12:42 PM IST
    By Riya Sharma
    Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, recently attended an ISPL match in Surat. The family was seen completely invested in the game, cheering for their team, the Tigers of Kolkata. Several videos from the match went viral, and in one of them, Kareena’s expressions reminded fans of Geet from Jab We Met.

    Kareena Kapoor's expressions at ISPL steal the show.
    Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at ISPL

    On Sunday, Saif and Kareena’s team, the Tigers of Kolkata, defeated the Ahmedabad Lions in the ISPL match. A video from the game showed Kareena and Saif watching the match keenly and expressing their joy over a shot. Taimur was seen clapping excitedly, with Kareena joining him. However, the very next moment came as a shock for them, as evident from their expressions.

    It was Kareena’s expressions that stole the show. One fan commented, “GEET FROM JAB WE MET.” Another wrote, “So cute.” Another comment read, “She’s in her Geet era.” One user wrote, “Love Saif and Kareena’s expressions.” Another commented, “Tim Tim looks so cute, and Bebo being Bebo, she’s in Geet's character.” Another wrote, “Taimur’s expressions 😂 He’s truly Kareena’s son.”

    Another video that surfaced online showed Kareena and her son Jeh sharing a sweet moment. Jeh was seen surprising Kareena by putting a cap on her head and then photobombing her. Their adorable banter won hearts.

    About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming films

    Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The film wrapped shooting in December last year and is now in post-production. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to release in 2026.

    Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. The film marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after almost 17 years. It also stars Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles, with Akshay playing the antagonist. The film is expected to release later this year.

