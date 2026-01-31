Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ileana D’Cruz mourn Catherine O’Hara, pay heartfelt tributes

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the late actress on her Instagram stories along with a heartbreak emoji, while Kareena Kapoor paid homage by reposting iconic quotes from O’Hara’s much-loved Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose, adding, “Catherine O’Hara Forever.”

Bollywood actors joined fans across the world in remembering Catherine O’Hara, as social media filled with heartfelt tributes celebrating the legendary performer’s life and work. From iconic quotes to simple yet emotional messages, stars like Kareena Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Parineeti Chopra and Bipasha Basu expressed their admiration for the star whose characters left an indelible mark on global pop culture. Their posts reflected how O’Hara’s influence transcended borders, generations and film industries.

Parineeti Chopra remembered her as “Mrs. Rose,” writing, “Heaven just found their newest leading lady,” as Bipasha Basu shared a video tribute expressing her grief. Ileana D’Cruz called O’Hara “inimitable” and described the loss as deeply personal and heart-wrenching, while Isabelle Kaif also joined in paying her respects, writing, “RIP to a legend.”

About Catherine O'Hara's acting journey Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning Canadian-born actress beloved for her roles in films and television series such as Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek, and Beetlejuice, has died at the age of 71. Her death was confirmed by her representative on 30 January, after she passed away in her Los Angeles home following a brief illness.

O’Hara’s career spanned more than five decades, beginning with her influential work in the Canadian sketch comedy scene and rising to international fame through iconic roles in film and TV. She earned widespread acclaim for her performance as the eccentric Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, a role that won her numerous awards, including an Emmy in 2020 and endeared her to a new generation of fans.