Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Janhvi Kapoor has potential to be next Alia Bhatt': Roohi star reacts to fan comment
bollywood

'Janhvi Kapoor has potential to be next Alia Bhatt': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, was compared to Alia Bhatt in a new interview. Both actors belong to film families. While Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.

Janhvi in an interview with Bollywood Hungama gushed about Alia, and said that she's flattered to have been compared to her.

A fan said, "(Janhvi) is on another level after Gunjan Saxena. Has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of career." Janvhi responded, "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye," she said, using an expression to thank someone for saying something positive.

Later she was asked which actor she'd like to be stuck in a haunted house for a day. Janhvi promptly named Alia. She said, "I'm a huge Alia fan."

Roohi has registered the highest opening for a Hindi film after theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity following a nearly yearlong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has made nearly 14 crore in five days of release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

Adhyayan opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Alia, meanwhile, celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this week. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched both her and Janhvi in Bollywood, hosted a grand bash that saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others in attendance. Following her first film, Dhadak, Janhvi appeared in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the anthology Ghost Stories, and then in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She now has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor alia bhatt roohi

Related Stories

bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored; Janhvi wants to hire her as personal photographer

UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP