Janhvi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn offer prayers at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple, pose for paparazzi after visit. See pics

Actors Ajay Devgn and Janhvi Kapoor visited the Krishna Kali temple in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn visited a Mumbai temple.

Ajay, Janhvi offer prayers at Mumbai temple

Ajay Devgn sought blessings at the temple. He was seen dressed in a white shirt and khakee pants. In a clip, Janhvi was seen offering prayers. She also bowed at the priest.

The actor later also posed for the paparazzi. For the visit, Janhvi wore a white top and matching pants. Both of them were seen wearing tikka (holy mark) on their forehead.

In the past too, Janhvi was spotted visiting various shrines and temples across India. In January, Janhvi visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

About Janhvi and Ajay's films

Fans will see Janhvi in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will release on September 12. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank's Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.

Janhvi will also be seen in Param Sundari opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will be teaming up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming directorial. The film will be a cross-cultural love story set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Ajay was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025. Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in Singham Again during Diwali last year.