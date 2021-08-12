Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor asked Sridevi the spelling of her name, she spelt it wrong too. Check out hilarious story

Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how her mother, late actor Sridevi once misspelled her name and it stuck with her for eight years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is one Bollywood actor with an unusually spelt name. While more common iterations of the name may be Jaanvi or Jhanavi, the actor's name often causes confusion not just for others but for her too.

During a recent appearance on Social Media Star, Janhvi spoke about how her name has always been a tough cat to bell. While she said at first that it's ‘not that confusing’, Janhvi then launched into the story about how she thought her name was spelled differently for years.

“When I was in school, I had just started learning how to spell. I genuinely didn't know the spelling of my name. Mom (late actor Sridevi) was showering in her bathroom and I yelled out to her. ‘Mumma, how do you spell my name?’ She misspelled my name. She said J-A-N-H-A-V-I. And for some reason, I never questioned it. For eight years," she said.

“We were going somewhere, I think to London, and I finally opened my passport and I was like, my whole life has been a lie. My friends still make fun of me. Every time I tell them something, they say, ‘You need to shut up because you didn’t know how to spell your name until you were 12,” she added.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan offloads luxury condo in Mumbai for 45 crore

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which was among the first big ticket Bollywood films to release in theatres after they were opened to public earlier this year when the coronavirus situation seemingly got better. However, with the second wave, the film theatres were shut down once again.

Janvhi made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak and later starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories. Her upcoming projects include Good Luck Jerry and Takht. While she has finished shoot for Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar has put Takht on the back burner for the time being.

