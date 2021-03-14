Janhvi Kapoor beams with joy as kids on sets wish 'Good Luck Jerry'. Watch

While Janhvi Kapoor's new film Roohi is getting love from fans, the actor received love from a group of girls on the sets of Good Luck Jerry recently. A new video has surfaced online, which shows her smiling as she is surrounded by young girls.

The short clip shows Janhvi sitting with a bunch of pre-teen girls under a huge tree. At the prompt of person, not visible on the camera, the little girls scream "Good Luck Jerry". Janhvi looks indulgently at them and smiles. This comes days after Janhvi won praise for cradling her assistant's baby during the screening of Roohi.

Janhvi's recent release Roohi hit the theatres on Thursday. The film's box office fortunes have been good as it collected ₹8.73 crore after three days, given the overall climate in which it has released in the midst of a pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Roohi gathers momentum as the weekend sets in... Multiplexes are key contributors... Substantial growth on Sat gives hope... Double-digit *extended* opening weekend is confirmed... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 8.73 cr. #India biz."

The critics, however, were more lukewarm in their response. The Hindustan Times review said: "After Amar Kaushik's 2018 film Stree emerged winner at the box office, and set new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood, it was to expect that the second offering from the same production should at least be equally good, if not better. Sadly, the latest release in the genre, Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharm, is a rather drab attempt at trying to scare people while making them laugh. Neither of the two click."

Through much of earlier 2021, Janhvi had been busy shooting for her new film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab. Sadly, on three occasions, the shoot of the film was halted by protesting farmers wanting support from the actor on their demands.