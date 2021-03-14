Janhvi Kapoor beams with joy as kids on sets wish 'Good Luck Jerry'. Watch
- A video clip has landed on the internet which shows Janhvi Kapoor smiling while watching a group of girls shout 'Good Luck Jerry'. Watch.
While Janhvi Kapoor's new film Roohi is getting love from fans, the actor received love from a group of girls on the sets of Good Luck Jerry recently. A new video has surfaced online, which shows her smiling as she is surrounded by young girls.
The short clip shows Janhvi sitting with a bunch of pre-teen girls under a huge tree. At the prompt of person, not visible on the camera, the little girls scream "Good Luck Jerry". Janhvi looks indulgently at them and smiles. This comes days after Janhvi won praise for cradling her assistant's baby during the screening of Roohi.
Janhvi's recent release Roohi hit the theatres on Thursday. The film's box office fortunes have been good as it collected ₹8.73 crore after three days, given the overall climate in which it has released in the midst of a pandemic.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Roohi gathers momentum as the weekend sets in... Multiplexes are key contributors... Substantial growth on Sat gives hope... Double-digit *extended* opening weekend is confirmed... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 8.73 cr. #India biz."
Also read: When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life: 'Are you going to kill us?'
The critics, however, were more lukewarm in their response. The Hindustan Times review said: "After Amar Kaushik's 2018 film Stree emerged winner at the box office, and set new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood, it was to expect that the second offering from the same production should at least be equally good, if not better. Sadly, the latest release in the genre, Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharm, is a rather drab attempt at trying to scare people while making them laugh. Neither of the two click."
Through much of earlier 2021, Janhvi had been busy shooting for her new film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab. Sadly, on three occasions, the shoot of the film was halted by protesting farmers wanting support from the actor on their demands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox