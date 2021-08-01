Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Tanisha Santoshi's birthday, sister Khushi shares throwback pic featuring mom Sridevi. See here
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Tanisha Santoshi's birthday, sister Khushi shares throwback pic featuring mom Sridevi. See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to wish their childhood friend Tanisha R Santoshi a happy birthday. They also shared pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared pictures with Tanisha R Santoshi.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor celebrated their close friend Tanisha R Santoshi's birthday and shared pictures. A picture shared by Khushi was from their childhood and featured mom Sridevi. Tanisha is the daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from the birthday celebrations. Sharing it, Janhvi wrote in her caption: "My baby's birthday I love you! @tanisharsantoshi."

Khushi also shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote in her caption: "Happy bday to my sister. I love you so so hard, like the most ever. @tanisharsantoshi." The picture showed Janhvi, Tanisha, Khushi and Sridevi, sitting at a table, possibly from a birthday celebration. Khushi is sitting on her mom's lap.

In the past too, Janhvi has shared pictures of her and Tanisha. Back in 2019, on Tanisha's birthday, Janhvi had shared a throwback post that she'd captioned: “Promise to keep scaring u forever. #HBD love u too much.”

The same year, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi's half-sister, had shared a fun picture from their London vacation. It had also featured Tanisha.

Also read: Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off wedding: 'If you don’t wear...'

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, in which Janhvi and Tanisha appeared together, Tanisha had shared nuggets of information about Janhvi's personal life. Janhvi had spoken about a date gone wrong, when she was a student in Los Angeles.

Explaining further, Tanisha had said: "She actually hasn't had too many boyfriends. The people that she's been with, most of them I've known from before. The one that I knew, I really liked. And the one that I didn't know, and have gotten to know, I'm friends with."

Topics
janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor

