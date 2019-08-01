Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood pics to wish BFF on her birthday, Mira Rajput likes her ‘mundan look’

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared several rare pictures from her childhood to wish her friend on her birthday. The actor is seen as a bald kid in one of the pictures.

Sharing them on Instagram, Janhvi wrote for her friend Tanisha R Santoshi, “Promise to keep scaring u forever. #HBD love u too much.” She is seen scaring her friend in the first pic by holding her cheeks from behind. Another picture shows Janhvi dressed in a red tee and denim dungarees as she poses with her friend. Other pictures are from their many outings together including one from their picturesque vacation. The two friends, all grown up now, can be seen chatting during their boat ride amid mountains and blue water in one of the pics.

The post got more than 2 lakh likes in just four hours. Actor Mira Rajput Kapoor was among the first ones to praise the pictures and wrote, “Mundan looks are the best.” Her friend replied to the comment, “Also jay I think this time you scared me enough to last a few years, don’t you feel?”

Janhvi is currently working on her two films simultaneously -- the Gunjan Saxena biopic and RoohiAfza. She just wrapped up the Agra schedule of RoohiAfza and flew to Georgia for the Gunjan Saxena biopic, tentatively titled Kargil Girl.

The actor is, however required to lose and gain weight for the two films differently. A Mid Day report quoted celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit as saying that she worked with Janhvi to help her look “slightly plump“ for Gunjan Saxena biopic.

“She is working out six days a week, for two to three hours daily. For the first two days, she does EMS [Electrical Muscle Stimulation] - for 25 minutes, and the remaining four days are dedicated to pilates. She has a back injury because of which her training has to be monitored. Janhvi has a sweet tooth. So, my mother makes these healthy laddoos with jaggery and nuts. Ideally, she is allowed one a day, but she gulps down three of them,” she told the tabloid.

