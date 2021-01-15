Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that she hasn't gone out on a proper date since she was a student in Los Angeles. Janhvi also said that she hasn't really had many boyfriends.

She made the revelations in a new interview, which also featured her best friend Tanisha Santoshi, the daughter of film director Rajkumar Santoshi.

Asked if she's ever been on a weird date, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "I don't date. I don't go out on dates. I think the last time I did that was when I was studying in LA." She said that it was a 'scary' experience. "It was wrong. It's a wrong story. He proposed something wrong, and I said 'check please, time to bounce'."

Tanisha said, "She actually hasn't had too many boyfriends. The people that she's been with, most of them I've known from before. The one that I knew, I really liked. And the one that I didn't know, and have gotten to know, I'm friends with.

Talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Janhvi said that she has never been the one to initiate things. “But I am very sly. I will drop my hints but I won't make it too obvious till I know the other person is for sure interested. But mazaa aata hai na thoda sa aise eyelash bat karne mein, mazaaki banne mein (it is fun to bat eyelashes and have a fun banter). I enjoy the attention. I have never made the first move. I am a little bit of a phattu (coward) like that,” she said.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney Kapoor, took a secret trip to Las Vegas

Janhvi made her film debut with 2018's Dhadak. She followed it up with Zoya Akhtar's segment in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Her last release was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.





