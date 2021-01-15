Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that she hasn't gone out on a proper date since she was a student in Los Angeles. Janhvi also said that she hasn't really had many boyfriends.
She made the revelations in a new interview, which also featured her best friend Tanisha Santoshi, the daughter of film director Rajkumar Santoshi.
Asked if she's ever been on a weird date, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "I don't date. I don't go out on dates. I think the last time I did that was when I was studying in LA." She said that it was a 'scary' experience. "It was wrong. It's a wrong story. He proposed something wrong, and I said 'check please, time to bounce'."
Tanisha said, "She actually hasn't had too many boyfriends. The people that she's been with, most of them I've known from before. The one that I knew, I really liked. And the one that I didn't know, and have gotten to know, I'm friends with.
Talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Janhvi said that she has never been the one to initiate things. “But I am very sly. I will drop my hints but I won't make it too obvious till I know the other person is for sure interested. But mazaa aata hai na thoda sa aise eyelash bat karne mein, mazaaki banne mein (it is fun to bat eyelashes and have a fun banter). I enjoy the attention. I have never made the first move. I am a little bit of a phattu (coward) like that,” she said.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney Kapoor, took a secret trip to Las Vegas
Janhvi made her film debut with 2018's Dhadak. She followed it up with Zoya Akhtar's segment in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Her last release was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there
- Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK
- Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby
- As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'
- Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole
- Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video
- Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox