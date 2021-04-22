Janhvi Kapoor finds Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson's trailer 'wholesome'

On Wednesday, the trailer for Sardar Ka Grandson arrived online, starring Arjun Kapoor. His half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor has now reacted to it.

Sharing a screenshot from the film on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Such a wholesome warm trailer @arjunkapoor @rakulpreet @neena_gupta." The film features actors such as Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kawaljeet Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham.

Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson trailer.

The film is about a young man's quest to fulfill his aged grandmother's wish to visit Lahore, particularly the house she left behind during the partition of India in 1947.

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also shared a screenshot of the trailer as her Instagram Stories, but without any message.

Speaking about working with Neena in the film, Arjun had told Hindustan Times, “I am working with Neena ji for the second time, so we didn’t have to break the ice. I and my mom used to watch her TV show Saans many years back. She’s been a fine actor, and I love the way she carries herself off and on camera. Her energy has enhanced my energy and performance!”

Speaking about the film, Neena said in the same report: “When director Kaashvi Nair narrated the story about the journey of a US-return grandson who wants to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, I couldn’t believe it, and I said I want to shoot it right now! I am also getting other work which is better than what I have done all my life. I am thankful and not bitter about not getting roles when I was much younger.”