Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor finds Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson's trailer 'wholesome'
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor finds Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson's trailer 'wholesome'

Janhvi Kapoor shared a screengrab of cousin Arjun Kapoor's latest trailer, Sardar Ka Grandson and was full of praise for it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor called Sardar Ka Grnadson's trailer 'warm'.

On Wednesday, the trailer for Sardar Ka Grandson arrived online, starring Arjun Kapoor. His half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor has now reacted to it.

Sharing a screenshot from the film on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Such a wholesome warm trailer @arjunkapoor @rakulpreet @neena_gupta." The film features actors such as Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kawaljeet Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham.

Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson trailer.

The film is about a young man's quest to fulfill his aged grandmother's wish to visit Lahore, particularly the house she left behind during the partition of India in 1947.

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also shared a screenshot of the trailer as her Instagram Stories, but without any message.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena's Earth Day post features her 'favourite boys', Saif and Taimur

Neha Dhupia shares cute pic with daughter Mehr to wish fans on Earth Day

Karan jokes that his twins enjoy watching him cook more than his cooking. Watch

Baby Hrithik Roshan appears in Pinkie’s video to mark 50th wedding anniversary

Speaking about working with Neena in the film, Arjun had told Hindustan Times, “I am working with Neena ji for the second time, so we didn’t have to break the ice. I and my mom used to watch her TV show Saans many years back. She’s been a fine actor, and I love the way she carries herself off and on camera. Her energy has enhanced my energy and performance!”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

Speaking about the film, Neena said in the same report: “When director Kaashvi Nair narrated the story about the journey of a US-return grandson who wants to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, I couldn’t believe it, and I said I want to shoot it right now! I am also getting other work which is better than what I have done all my life. I am thankful and not bitter about not getting roles when I was much younger.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta arjun kapoor rakul preet singh actor rakul preet singh rakul preet singh movies

Related Stories

bollywood

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun wants to shift an entire house from Lahore to Amritsar to fulfill Neena Gupta's wishes

UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 06:55 PM IST
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh join Neena Gupta for Sardar Ka Grandson. See first look pics

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP