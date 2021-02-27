EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor
There haven’t been many films in Bollywood that explore the special bond grandparents share with their grandkids. Sardar Ka Grandson, which stars Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in that dynamic, is set to tap on that this summer on Netflix.
Amazing is how Kapoor, 35, describes his experience of working with Neena Gupta, aged 61. “I am working with Neena ji for the second time, so we didn’t have to break the ice. I and my mom used to watch her TV show Saans many years back. She’s been a fine actor, and I love the way she carries herself off and on camera. Her energy has enhanced my energy and performance!,” gushes the actor, who plays the role of Gupta’s US-returned grandson, Amreek Singh.
Gupta, who portrays the role of Sardar Kaur in the film, says Arjun is ‘very dedicated’ to his work. “He’s very fun and committed, and comes on set on time, knows his lines. We gelled and had a great time.”
It is in this phase of her career that things finally seem to have taken off, says Gupta “When director Kaashvi Nair narrated the story about the journey of a US-return grandson who wants to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, I couldn’t believe it, and I said I want to shoot it right now! I am also getting other work which is better than what I have done all my life. I am thankful and not bitter about not getting roles when I was much younger.”
On making his debut on OTT, Kapoor says “In this post pandemic world, it is exciting... I have an opportunity to be seen in different languages, with subtitles, and have a touch point across the globe.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn joins Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, to begin shooting from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi says audience is not 'obligated' to love her, she needs to win them over
- Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next in Roohi, said that viewers are not 'obligated' to love her and the onus is on her to give them a reason to. She added that she is working hard to win everyone over.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo
- Priyanka Chopra and her pet dog Diana are soaking up the sun in London, where the actor is shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, in which she plays a spy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are lost in love and laughter at ad shoot. See photos
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at an ad shoot with director Gauri Shinde. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan: OTT gives films a second lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman feels 'embarrassed' to display painting alongside 'legends' at art show
- Salman Khan said he feels 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' but at the same time, 'delighted' and 'honoured', to have his painting displayed alongside legends at an art show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo
- Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina, Emraan attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky, Katrina's sister all heart
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan
- Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear
- Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were seen twinning in green at Mumbai airport on Thursday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox