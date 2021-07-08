Janhvi Kapoor has 'everything it takes to be a movie star', says Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, reveals Sonam's career advice

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that his cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, has everything that it takes to be a 'huge movie star'. He also revealed that his sister, Sonam Kapoor, advised him to 'go to Hollywood and try and make it there'.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of actor Anil Kapoor. Janhvi is the eldest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Sridevi. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh was asked to describe some of his cousins.

Asked about Janhvi Kapoor, he said that she is "A beautiful girl, very talented, very attractive." He added, "She has everything that it takes to be a huge movie star. About Sonam, he said, "She's an icon. She's a fashion icon, a style icon, a great actor. She's done a lot for a lot of people. She's very generous, very giving."

Harsh also said that people are unnecessarily harsh on Arjun Kapoor, and don't know the struggle he's gone through to get where he is. Calling Arjun an 'inspiration', Harsh said, "As a human being. See, Arjun has had a very difficult life. People don't really understand or give him credit for what he has been through on his own to achieve what he has and to be in a position that he is in right now. It is very easy to bring people down. It's the easiest thing to do when you don't understand somebody's struggle. You know, he has lost a parent. He's had issues growing up. He has physically transformed himself, had mainstream success, he provides for his family on his own. Come on, he's done a lot. So I think I am very inspired by his journey. I don't think I have the kind of strength and determination that Arjun has."

Harsh made his acting debut with Mirzya, and followed it up with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which featured Arjun in a special dance number. Last year, he was seen in a cameo in AK vs AK. He most recently appeared in a starring role in Vasan Bala's Spotlight, which was a part of Netflix's anthology series, Ray.