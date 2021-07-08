Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor has 'everything it takes to be a movie star', says Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, reveals Sonam's career advice
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor has 'everything it takes to be a movie star', says Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, reveals Sonam's career advice

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that Janhvi Kapoor has everything that it takes to be a huge movie star. He also revealed that his sister Sonam Kapoor advised him to 'go to Hollywood'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is very impressed with Janvhi Kapoor.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said that his cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, has everything that it takes to be a 'huge movie star'. He also revealed that his sister, Sonam Kapoor, advised him to 'go to Hollywood and try and make it there'.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of actor Anil Kapoor. Janhvi is the eldest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Sridevi. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh was asked to describe some of his cousins.

Asked about Janhvi Kapoor, he said that she is "A beautiful girl, very talented, very attractive." He added, "She has everything that it takes to be a huge movie star. About Sonam, he said, "She's an icon. She's a fashion icon, a style icon, a great actor. She's done a lot for a lot of people. She's very generous, very giving."

Harsh also said that people are unnecessarily harsh on Arjun Kapoor, and don't know the struggle he's gone through to get where he is. Calling Arjun an 'inspiration', Harsh said, "As a human being. See, Arjun has had a very difficult life. People don't really understand or give him credit for what he has been through on his own to achieve what he has and to be in a position that he is in right now. It is very easy to bring people down. It's the easiest thing to do when you don't understand somebody's struggle. You know, he has lost a parent. He's had issues growing up. He has physically transformed himself, had mainstream success, he provides for his family on his own. Come on, he's done a lot. So I think I am very inspired by his journey. I don't think I have the kind of strength and determination that Arjun has."

Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: 'Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor are very picky about the women that come into my life'

Harsh made his acting debut with Mirzya, and followed it up with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which featured Arjun in a special dance number. Last year, he was seen in a cameo in AK vs AK. He most recently appeared in a starring role in Vasan Bala's Spotlight, which was a part of Netflix's anthology series, Ray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh varrdhan kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he's hated by 'minority' just because he's Anil Kapoor's son: 'No matter what I achieve'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:35 AM IST
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says cousin Arjun Kapoor doesn't get credit for 'what he has been through': 'He lost a parent'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Sumatran orangutan mom gently cradles her newborn baby. Watch viral video

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP