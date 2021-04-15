Janhvi Kapoor has the perfect solution to summer heat, check out her funny pic

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a new picture of hers. She joked about dealing with summer heat.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Hai garmi ko bye garmi." The picture showed her sitting, perhaps for a shoot, with a tiny fan around her neck.

Janhvi Kapoor posted this picture with a funny caption on Thursday.





Janhvi shot for her film Good Luck Jerry through the end of last year and early this year. As she wrapped up the film, Janhvi had taken to Instagram and written: "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Soon after, Janhvi left for the US to spend time with her sister Khushi, who has been there for a while. She was first based in Los Angeles and then moved to New York.

On her return, she went to Maldives for a quick vacation and shared pictures from there too. Sharing one picture, she wrote: "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype."

Janhvi was recently seen interacting with paparazzi at the airport. As they tried clicking her pictures, she responded: "Bahut ajeeb lagta hai aise airport pe (it feels awkward to pose like this at the airport)."

She also dropped a funny video as she motivated herself with Katrina Kaif's song, Sheila Ki Jawani, as she worked out.

Janhvi is expected to resume working on her upcoming film, Dostana 2. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and TV actor Lakshya. It will be a Karan Johar production.

