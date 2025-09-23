Janhvi Kapoor honours Sridevi by rewearing her saree, shows off bond with BF Shikhar’s family at Homebound premiere

For Janhvi Kapoor, the premiere of her upcoming film Homebound in Mumbai was a deeply personal affair. The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by rewearing one of her iconic sarees. She was also seen being candid on the red carpet, going out of her way to make her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s family feel comfortable during the event. The premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound was held in Mumbai on Monday.

Janhvi honours Sridevi at Homebound premiere

The Homebound premiere took place in Mumbai on Monday, with the entire film team in attendance, including Janhvi, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

At the event, Janhvi paid tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by rewearing one of her Manish Malhotra archival sarees. She wore a royal blue and black saree adorned with gold embroidery – a piece her mother had famously worn to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in 2017.

Janhvi styled it with a black velvet blouse and accessorised with statement earrings, a choker necklace, and a sleek bun, completing her look.

In other videos from the premiere circulating on social media, the actor can be seen warmly welcoming her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s family. In one video, Janhvi was seen touching the feet of his grandmother before hugging her. She later posed with the entire family on the red carpet and was also seen engaging in friendly conversation with them.

The premiere was also attended by several people from the industry, including, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan, and Manish Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films

Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock film Param Sundari. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Manjot Singh and Sanjay Khan, among others, in key roles.

She will soon be seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. Even before it releases in theatres across India, the film has been officially selected as India's entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film Category. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Backed by Karan Johar, Homebound follows the journey of two boys from rural India who aspire to secure government jobs to earn dignity and respect. Along the way, they confront the harsh realities of caste and communal prejudice.

Janhvi will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which also features Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be released in theatres on October 2.