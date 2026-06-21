Janhvi Kapoor leaves fans impressed with cheeky 'return to Shikhar Pahariya' nightsuit: ‘That is so cute’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship often grabs headlines, whether it's their public appearances, social media interactions, or subtle displays of affection. The actor has once again given fans something to talk about after a picture of her wearing a quirky nightsuit surfaced online. What caught everyone's attention was the playful message printed on it, a sweet nod to Shikhar.

Janhvi Kapoor's nightsuit catches attention

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts nightsuit with Shikhar Pahariya's name.

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On Saturday, an Instagram page, Bollywood interactions, shared a picture of Janhvi wearing a pink nightsuit along with a grey jacket. What caught everyone's attention was the sweet text on the nightsuit, which read, "If lost, please return to Shikhar Pahariya". The post grabbed attention online with many finding the gesture cute.

One fan wrote, "That's so cutee." Another commented, "How cute." Another fan wrote, “relationship goals.”

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for quite some time. Though they have never officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve often dropped hints. Once, she was seen sporting a necklace with Shikhar's name. He frequently shares her pictures on his social media. Shikhar also accompanied Janhvi to last year's Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film Homebound. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for quite some time. Though they have never officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve often dropped hints. Once, she was seen sporting a necklace with Shikhar's name. He frequently shares her pictures on his social media. Shikhar also accompanied Janhvi to last year's Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film Homebound. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shikhar is often seen praising Janhvi's performances in her films. He was recently seen swooning over Janhvi's performance, Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor's recent and upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shikhar is often seen praising Janhvi's performances in her films. He was recently seen swooning over Janhvi's performance, Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor's recent and upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Janhvi was most recently seen in Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also featured Ram Charan in the lead role along with Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyenndu in key roles. The film received backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi's character in the movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi was most recently seen in Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also featured Ram Charan in the lead role along with Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyenndu in key roles. The film received backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi's character in the movie. {{/usCountry}}

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The film's director issued an apology after the backlash and confirmed deleting the controversial scenes from the movie. He wrote on X, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote. "If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."

Later, at a success meet on Sunday, June 14, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the team has already reworked the film's cut to restore deleted scenes. "We have already edited it," the director told reporters. Despite the backlash, the film managed to collect over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office. Janhvi is yet to announce her next project.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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