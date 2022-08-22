Nysa Devgan returns to India, parties with Janhvi Kapoor, their friend Orhan Awatramani in Mumbai. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan went out partying with their friends on Sunday. Their close friend Orhan Awatramani shared their pictures on Instagram. These pictures come just a few weeks after Orhan partied with Nysa, Ahan Shetty, and their friends in London. Also Read: Nysa Devgan's parties are never-ending as more photos from London life surface. See pics with Ayan Shetty and others

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orhan shared a bunch of pictures with Nysa, Janhvi, and their friends. Nysa Devgan wore a blue top and paired it with a denim skirt. In one picture Nysa and her friend are posing with Orhan, who is resting his head on their lap as they smiled. In another one, he gave a glimpse of their candlelit dinner table. Janhvi kept her hand on Orhan's shoulder for one photo and in another one she sat on his lap as they posed with Nysa. Janhvi wore a solid black mini dress for the party.

Pictures from a Mumbai party featuring Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani and their friends.

Pictures from a Mumbai party featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Orhan celebrated his birthday party with Nysa, actor Banita Sandhu, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Orhan and their other friends.

Nysa is currently studying in London. In July, she went to Spain with her friends. They shared their pictures from Casa Batllo in Barcelona on Instagram. When Orhan shared pictures from their trip on Insta, Nysa commented on them, “no s cuz no saving.” Apart from this, she also met Janhvi, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal in London.

Nysa is actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn's elder daughter. Talking about her future plans, Ajay once told Film Companion, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now." Nysa also has an 11-year-old brother, Yug Devgan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON