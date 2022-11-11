Janhvi Kapoor recreates Deepika Padukone's scene from Om Shanti Om, says 'this Shanti looks different'. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor shared a hilarious video as she recreated a scene from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Om Shanti Om. The actor is seen saying Deepika's lines as she stands under a chandelier in a silver gown and re-enacts the film's scene with her friend. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says her social media presence helps her 'pay for her EMIs'

Sharing the funny video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Yeh shanti kuch alag lag rahi hain (this Shanti is looking quite different).” She says in the video, “Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash (Shanti's dead body will be found under this chandelier)," before the camera pans out towards her friend lying on the floor and laughing at her dialogue delivery.

A fan reacted to the video, “Ye shanti nahi... Shantilal hai (this is not Shanti but Shantilal).” One more pointed out at her friend, who laughed while lying on the floor, “Jaag uthi Shanti (Shanti has woken up).”

Janhvi recently saw the release of her film Mili, in which she played a worker at a restaurant, who is accidentally locked up in a freezer. The survival thriller however, could not perform at the box office. She will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

She told PTI in an interview that Varun has advised her to take up ‘more commercial and massy films’. She said, “I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side in me which I didn’t know existed."

Janhvi also said working with Nitesh has renewed her faith in her abilities. She told PTI about working with the Dangal fame director, “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person. And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”

Bawaal is scheduled to release in April next year. She is currently working on Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays a cricketer.

