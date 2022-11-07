Janhvi Kapoor says her social media presence helps her 'pay for her EMIs': 'Hopefully if I look cute, I get more brands'

Janhvi Kapoor’s on-screen image has been quite in contrast to her off-screen glam avatar. While her films have seen her play the small-town girl-next-door more often than note, the real Janhvi is much more glamourous. In a recent interview, the actor discussed this contrast and said her social media was for her to ‘have fun’ and pay off her EMIs. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says dad Boney Kapoor would say ‘wah beta’ even if she burps

Most of Janhvi’s films, including her recent release Mili, have seen her play more relatable and middle-class characters. Her Instagram, on the other hand, is filled with glam shots and curated photoshoots. The actor said that she has often been told that the divergence makes it tough for audience to accept her in non-glam roles.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi said, “I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor.”

Janhvi said that the point of her social media is to have fun and maybe to get more brands on board to help ‘pay EMIs with more ease’. She elaborated, “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

Janhvi’s Mili was released in theatres on November 4. The survival thriller is a remake of the Malayalam hit Helen and directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who also helmed the original. The film has had a disappointing time at the box office, earning less than ₹2 crore nett in its opening weekend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON