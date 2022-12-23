Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she has ever ‘made out in public’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has responded to a question on if she has made out in public. In a new interview, Janhvi also talked about if she has agreed to do a film only for money. Janhvi said that she never chose a film on the basis of money. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor addresses rumours that Khushi Kapoor and her have dated the same person)

Janhvi also responded to questions on what she would gift celebrities if she was made Santa for a day. The actor said that she would give Sara Ali Khan 'an adventure trip to Leh Ladakh or a trip to Kedarnath'. She said she would like to gift Kylie Jenner 'patto sarees' for her babies. Janhvi also said that she wants to gift Priyanka Chopra 'home food'.

In an interview with Times of India, Janhvi was asked about making out in the public. The actor shyly responded, "Yes."

Talking about avoiding the paparazzi, Jahnvi said, "I've avoided the paps many times, I have hid in the dickies of many cars." Janhvi also revealed that she uses her fame for 'freebies'.

Over the years, Janhvi has been linked with several people. Recently, Janhvi and her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attended an event in Delhi together.

In an interview earlier this year, she spoke about the worst thing she read about herself. The actor told Bollywood Bubble, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him. None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.” In the same interview, Janhvi claimed that she was single.

Janvhi was recently seen in a survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor. The movie gathered decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has a social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

