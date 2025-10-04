Janhvi Kapoor says nobody wants to listen to star kids' struggle: 'Kyunki hum privileged background se hain toh…'

The debate surrounding insiders versus outsiders in Bollywood has been one of the industry’s most discussed topics for years. While many actors from non-film backgrounds have often spoken openly about the difficulties of breaking into the industry without connections, star kids are frequently accused of having it easier because of their privileged upbringing. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she doesn’t like the division within the industry and acknowledged the unfairness of star kids publicly discussing their own struggles, given the very different realities outsiders face. Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn't like the insider-outsider divide.

Janhvi Kapoor on insider vs outsider debate

When asked about how the struggles of outsiders are often perceived as more significant and why star kids rarely speak about their challenges, Janhvi explained, "Koi interested nahi hai sunne ke liye. Kyunki hum privileged background se hain toh koi thodi naa sunna chahta hai. It's just not right. I think hume complain bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bohut abhari hai jo bhi mila hai uske liye. Agar hum yahan baithke bolenge ki nahi humare liye bhi bohut mushkil hai, jab ki sab ke liye hota hai (No one is interested in listening. Because we come from a privileged background, nobody really wants to hear us out. And that’s fair. I don’t think we should even complain, because we are very grateful for whatever we’ve got. If we sit here and say, ‘Oh, things have also been very difficult for us,’ well, that’s the case for everyone)."

She further added, "I don't like this division of insider outsider par unka jo struggle hota hai voh bohut different hota hai, voh hum nahi samajh paayenge. Humara yahan complaint karna ki hum bohut cheezon se guzre hain, I feel it is just tone-deaf aur koi sunna bhi nahi chahta hai (I don’t like this insider-outsider division, but the kind of struggles they face are very different, and we will never truly understand them. For us to complain that we’ve gone through a lot as well is just tone-deaf, and honestly, no one wants to listen to that)."

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent and upcoming films

Janhvi is currently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, along with Maneish Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and is currently lagging far behind Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office.

Next, Janhvi will be seen in the sports action drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, the film features Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles. Peddi is slated for theatrical release on March 27, 2026.