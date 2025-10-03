Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan allege fake trends against Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 'We can name the person but...'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now running in theatres. The romantic comedy, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, has had a decent start at the box office. In an interview prior to the film's release, the two actors spoke about narratives about films on social media and how easy it is to tarnish a film these days. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

On fake trends against Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Speaking with BBC Asian Network, Varun said, "Today, there can be so much manipulation and botting and fake trends, and there have been a couple against Sunny Sanskari as well, which are just bots against the film for no reason. After a time if it gets too much, you can just name the person, but we don't want to because it's someone else's insecurity that is showing."

Janhvi nodded in agreement when Varun spoke about the fake trends against their film, and added, "What is sad is that I think within the industry, there's always clarity that you can see what is bought and what is fake, but the general public believes. It takes one second to start a negative trend or campaign, and it is unfortunate that negativity does carry more than positivity." Varun also agreed that the audience does not always spot what is fake and what is organic on social media when it comes to trends about films.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, got mixed reviews from critics, with some praise for the humour and performance, but criticism for the film's pacing and overall impact. The film opened to ₹9.25 crore net in India on Dussehra, which is higher than some recent Bollywood romcoms, but a letdown considering the film's festive release. However, the fact that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has competition from the pan-India film Kantara Chapter 1 is also affecting its collections at the box office.