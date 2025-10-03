Varun Dhawan reacts to being called an insecure, 'scene-cutting' actor: 'Doesn't matter which way narrative swings'

Varun Dhawan has been part of a number of ensemble films over the course of his career, which have seen him share screen space with both contemporaries and seniors. In his latest release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the actor is appearing alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Prior to the film's release, there was online gossip that Varun had allegedly asked the film's director to cut his co-stars' scenes and maintain focus on him. However, none of this came from any credible source. Even then, Varun addressed this in a promotional interview for the film. Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf pose for a photograph while promoting their upcoming film in Mumbai(PTI)

Janhvi Kapoor defends Varun Dhawan

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the host pointed out that the internet believes Varun is an 'overly competitive and scene-cutting co-star'. Before the actor could respond, his co-actor Janhvi Kapoor chimed in, "He is the last person who would do that. For the record, I have been in this industry for 6-7 years, worked with enough people, and heard enough stories. He is, maybe, one of the only people who is so secure and wise enough to understand that a movie is a collective effort, and so he gets a lot of joy in building other people up."

Varun Dhawan addresses the gossip

Varun added, "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter which way narrative swings. I don't like to pay attention to that. My friendships with my co-stars over the years are a testament to that. I do feel I have a lot of love from my fans who have always stood by me. All around the world, they have always had my back, whether hits or flops."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

The duo's latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, got mixed reviews from critics, with some praise for the humour but criticism for the film's pacing. The film Shashank Khaitan directorial opened to ₹9.25 crore net in India on Dussehra, which is higher than some recent Bollywood romcoms, but a letdown considering the film's festive release. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is clashing with the pan-India film Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office.