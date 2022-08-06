Janhvi Kapoor says she is 'happily single but lonely at times', talks about people who 'were too scared to commit'

Janhvi Kapoor is happily single but has also revealed that she feels lonely at times. The actor had confirmed being single during her latest appearance on Koffee With Karan. She also made it clear that if someone is looking to come to her for healing, should better stay away. Also read: Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar reveals Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have dated two brothers

Janhvi recently saw the release of her film Good Luck Jerry on Netflix. She plays a drug smuggler who wants to get treatment for her mother suffering from cancer.

Talking about her personal life during her appearance on The Ranveer Show, Janhvi confirmed, "I am happy being single. I am lonely at times." However, for those looking to date her, she made it clear, “I only attract things that need to be healed. I am sick of it. If you want healing, get out, don’t come here.”

As if hinting at a past relationship, Janhvi said, “Intimacy has become so accessible that its very convenient to get it whenever they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. They are too intimidated by intimacy and they also get access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from making a real connection with anyone.”

Janhvi was also asked to share a message for her future boyfriend. She simply said, “Be nice to me, make me laugh, I think I will be good to you, I will be there for you.”

Janhvi appeared along with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan season 7 last month. Karan revealed on the show that the two actors once dated two brothers who used to live in his building. A few years ago, Janhvi was rumoured to be in relationship with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter.

After Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she plays a cricketer alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has her father Boney Kapoor's production, Mili.

