Janhvi Kapoor says there is ‘no excuse’ for online bullying and harassment targeting brother Arjun Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor has come out in support of brother Arjun Kapoor and shared her thoughts on the unnecessary negativity that is fueled in social media.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared that the internet’s opinion doesn’t matter to her that much. In a chat with Grazia, Janhvi spoke about the social media harassment she and her half-brother, Arjun Kapoor, often face. She said there is no ‘excuse’ for the kind of online bullying and harassment that Arjun faces. (Also read: Positive comments flood Arjun Kapoor's new post on Instagram, internet says: ‘You deserve all the love’)
What Janhvi said on online bullying
Talking about social media, Janhvi said, “From what I understand about social media culture, is that everyone wants prominence, views and virality, so if they are making content about you, you’re just a scapegoat, they’re just using your name for clickbait, rage bait and whatever else it is to further their engagement. That’s the only purpose you serve, and once you look at it from that lens, you understand that what they’re saying about you has nothing to do with you. Then you start taking that less to your heart.”
‘Negativity fuels negativity’
She added how she has observed the kind of bullying Arjun faces, and said, "Everyone’s doing what they have to, sab ghar chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai (They are trying to make ends meet). You need to be transactional – nothing is that deep. It’s stupid to occupy your brain for more than five minutes with this. Of course, it hurts to feel misunderstood, or when it turns into bullying and harassment, the way I’ve seen happen with my brother sometimes, and there’s no excuse for that kind of behaviour. Negativity fuels negativity, and you just have to remove yourself from it.”
Arjun Kapoor faces trolling
Over the last few months, many users have noticed that Arjun Kapoor's Instagram posts were filled with negative comments about his acting and films. Arjun penned an emotional note last month to mark his late mum, Mona Shourie Kapoor's, birth anniversary. He admitted that life has been ‘cruel’ to him lately, but he will be okay. After the post, many commented that hate and troll comments should not be directed at the actor.
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. She will be seen next in the Telugu film Peddi, opposite Ram Charan. The film is directed by Buchi, of Uppena fame, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani also star in it. Peddi will be released in theatres on April 30.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals.
