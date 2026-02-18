Positive comments flood Arjun Kapoor's new post on Instagram, internet says: ‘You deserve all the love’

In his new post on Wednesday, Arjun posted a black and white picture where he was seen looking directly at the camera. In the caption, he simply mentioned, “Clarity changes everything.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor grabbed attention after he posted on Instagram earlier this month to mark his mother's birth anniversary. He admitted that life has been ‘cruel’ to him lately, but he will be okay. Many on the internet felt that the trolling on his career and acting must stop. That has indeed what has happened as the actor took to his Instagram to make a new post. Take a look! (Also read: Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on mom Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary: ‘Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately’ )

How users reacted Reacting to the post, there were many who rushed to give compliments to the actor and there were not many troll comments for a change. One user wrote, “No trolling button.” Another said, “You deserve all the love.” “He is a great guy,” said a second fan. “So good to see you. May you be blessed, always,” read a comment. “We don't know what people are going through mentally, so be kind,” advised a fan.

For the unversed, Arjun shared a heartfelt post to wish late mum Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary. In the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today (heartbreak emoticon) Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…”

Many commented how the hate and troll comments should not be made for the actor. Over the last few months, many users have noticed that the actor's Instagram posts were filled with negative comments about his acting and films.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has not yet announced his upcoming project.