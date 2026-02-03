Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on mom Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary: ‘Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately’

He added, “We will ride it out together U & I (red heart emoticon) I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun.”

Sharing a fan-made collage of him and his mother, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today (heartbreak emoticon) Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…”

Actor Arjun Kapoor is making sure that he remembers his mum and makes her proud. The actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to pen a heartfelt post to mark his mother's birth anniversary. He admitted that life has been ‘cruel’ to him lately, but he will be okay. Fans reacted to his post and requested users to stop posting troll comments and memes. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor says his mom Mona Shourie understood him completely: 'Now I have my sisters as support' )

Several fans took to the comments to react to the heartfelt post and requested users not to post troll comments, as they do in his other posts. Over the last few months, many users have noticed that the actor's Instagram posts were filled with negative comments about his acting and films. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor and Rakul Preet reacted to the post with red heart emoticons.

Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has not yet announced his upcoming project.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the kids of Mona and producer Boney Kapoor. Mona was married to Boney from 1983 to 1996. She died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension.