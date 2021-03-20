Janhvi Kapoor shares pics as she wraps Good Luck Jerry: 'So many things have happened, evolved, learnt and unlearnt'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting schedule of Good Luck Jerry and has shared a bunch of pictures from the sets. She also wrote a long and emotional note about her learning curve while working on the film. She had been shooting for the film in and around Punjab for most of this year.

One of the pictures shows a vibrant Janhvi playing with a couple of colourful balloons as she throws them in the air. Janhvi is clad in simple green-coloured salwar suit. A few other pictures show her posing with the film's crew, including one with a group of kids. She also shared a pic from her birthday celebrations on sets earlier this month.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Instagram, "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Written by Pankaj Matta, Good Luck Jerry has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The movie also features Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in important roles.

Also read: Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again

Janhvi just saw the release of her horror-comedy, Roohi. Apart from Good Luck Jerry, she also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and his ambitious period drama, Takht, in the pipeline.