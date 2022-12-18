Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya attend event together, appear to make things official on Insta

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Both of them attended an event in Delhi on Saturday. The rumoured couple was all smiles in the video. Their videos and pictures surfaced online and fans wondered if they are dating each other. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted video of Janhvi and Shikhar from the event. (Also read: Fans realise Janhvi Kapoor is on vacation in Maldives with ex Shikhar Pahariya. See latest photo proof)

In the video, Janhvi opted for a beige strapless dress. She accessorised her look with a matching overcoat and wore heels. She kept her hair loose. Shikhar wore a shimmery jacket. Both of them were seen talking to a person in the clip. Janhvi kept a smile on her face and Shikhar laughed in between while conversation was taking place.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Orry kon hai phir (who is Orry then)?” Another person wrote, “Are bhai dil tod diya aapne to (You have broken our hearts, brother).”

On Saturday, Janhvi posted her pictures in all black look on Instagram. She wore a black gown at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. This invited comments from Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Abdu Rozik and Shikhar Pahariya. Shikhar wrote, “Ma cherie.” Ma cherie means my dear or my sweetheart.

Shikhar was recently on a vacation with Janhvi in Maldives. During Maldives visit, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from her time on the beach, in the sun as well as under the moon. It was confirmed she was accompanied by ex-boyfriend Shikhar when a Reddit user pointed out the similarity between his and Janhvi's pics. Janhvi had shared a picture of herself under the moonlit sky and wrote, “(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji).” Shikhar had even commented on it, “Moon spirit (red heart emoji).” Shikhar also shared the same picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories though he wasn't posing like Janhvi.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways. Filmmaker Karan Johar in his chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours.

Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will play the role of a cricketer in the movie.

