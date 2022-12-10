Fans realise Janhvi Kapoor is on vacation in Maldives with ex Shikhar Pahariya. See latest photo proof

Janhvi Kapoor is currently vacationing in Maldives. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures under moonlight. She wore a white cut out ensemble in her photos. A Reddit user shared a moonlit picture posted by her ex Shikhar Pahariya on his Instagram Stories on Saturday and wrote, “So Janhvi & Veer Pahariya are spending time together in Maldives.” (Also read: Reddit video imagines what Bollywood's biggest superstars would look like as women: John Abraham looks just like Bipasha)

Jahnvi shared a moonlit picture showing her back with ocean in the backdrop. She wore a white outfit and kept her hair loose. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji).” Reacting to the pictures, her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, “Moon spirit (red heart emoji).”

Shikhar also shared the same view of ocean and moonlight on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

Recently, Janhvi shared more pictures from her vacation in Maldives and wrote, "Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean.”

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways. Karan Johar in his chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. She was also recently spotted hanging out with Shikhar in Mumbai.

Janhvi had a productive year 2022 so far. She received praises for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She played the lead role in the Sidharth Sengupta film that released on Disney+ Hotstar in July. She was next seen in Mili which released in theatres last month. She essayed the lead role in this survival thriller, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. It marked their first collaboration.

She will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will essay the role of a cricketer in the movie.

